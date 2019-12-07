Early one morning, as is often the case when I am preparing for Sabbath worship, I was delighted to have the time I carved out days in advance — in the words of Archbishop Thomas Cranmer (paraphrasing Holy Scripture) — to “read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest” the nearly 70-page missal for our principal service at Washington National Cathedral on the Second Sunday of Advent.
It is the precise content and detailed choreography for all of us who will be on the altar platform at the Cathedral’s Great Crossing this Sunday. The liturgy advances, evolves, in nearly all respects, meeting the current-day needs and sensibilities of the congregation (and taking advantage of new possibilities in technology) to express our adoration for our Creation and Salvation and to commit ourselves to the Way of Love taught in the Old and New Testaments.
