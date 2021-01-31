Frontier Airlines to get real estate at King Airport

Frontier Airlines will get its own counter and office space at King Airport as it prepares new flights to St. Thomas in the coming months.
On Monday, the V.I. Port Authority Governing Board approved an agreement with the Denver-based airline to lease counter and office space at the airport for $34,272 per year and $14,373.12 per year, respectively.
Rent will be increased per the Consumer Price Index every three years or at 5%, whichever is greater. The lease term is three years with a two-year option to renew, according to the Port Authority.
Recently, Frontier Airlines announced a new twice-weekly service between Miami and both Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and St. Thomas, starting in March. The St. Thomas flights will be offered on Sundays and Thursdays.
Frontier Airlines earlier signaled service between Orlando and St. Thomas, with flights twice per week beginning Feb. 19.
The new service is indicative of a renewed interest in the territory, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.
On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. addressed the matter during his State of the Territory speech, insisting “airlift increased exponentially” when pandemic restrictions on leisure travel relaxed following the second shutdown in August. “St. Thomas winter capacity is approaching pre-hurricane levels of 2017,” he said. “St. Croix capacity has long surpassed the 2017 levels. Airlines continue to bring back service with increased frequency and additional carriers are introducing service from the mainland. We continue to receive calls and commitments for new flights.”