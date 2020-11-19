Virgin Islanders wanting to spend a week visiting Orlando’s theme parks, or just looking for a deal on a flight, have a new option: Frontier.
The twice-weekly flight between Florida’s busiest airport and St. Thomas links more than just the two cities. Orlando is a major hub for the airline and service to the city will link St. Thomas to more than 90 additional Frontier destinations.
“As Orlando’s largest airline by nonstop destinations served, we’re always looking to bring good news to the region and today’s announcement of seven more exciting routes, including St. Thomas, our newest world-class Caribbean destination, is great for the region and for visitors,” said Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President Daniel Shurz.
Frontier will begin seasonal service to King Airport in February and is currently offering flights through early August as cheap as $53 one-way on its website.
“We are grateful for and greatly encouraged by Frontier’s partnership and support of our efforts to build aerial access to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte in a prepared statement Wednesday. “The carrier’s strategic decision to inaugurate service to ‘Rock City’ is another critical airlift development success for the territory, as it helps us to address the growing demand of stateside visitors — as well as Virgin Islanders living abroad — to come to the USVI.”
According to the press release, Boschulte and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. met with Frontier executives in Miami in March to explore airlift possibilities.
“As we welcome more stayover visitors to our shores, we expect to see a concomitant increase in visitor expenditures at restaurants, retail and grocery stores, attractions and activities,” Boschulte said while noting that arrivals in the territory have risen steadily since the resumption of leisure travel in September.
In addition to service between St. Thomas and Orlando, Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced 18 additional nonstop routes and two additional destinations: Cozumel, Mexico, and Oakland, Calif. The Cozumel and Oakland routes link the cities with Frontier’s primary hub in Denver.
For those nervous to fly during a pandemic, Frontier is reassuring customers that it is committed to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing,” Shurz said.
The low-cost Airline currently has about 100 Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet and is expanding its capacity with more than 160 new aircraft on order, according to the airline.