The V.I. Water and Power Authority now has the option to obtain fuel from Limetree Bay by truck, after high winds created unsafe conditions for the usual supply boats, leaving St. Croix’s power plant just days away from running out of fuel, according to information provided by WAPA staff Friday.
The WAPA governing board met Friday morning and voted unanimously to grant CEO and Executive Director Andy Smith the authority to enter into an agreement with Gulf Oil to purchase emergency fuel as needed with a price not to exceed $400,000 per shipment, according to a press release and copy of Smith’s request.
Vessels have been unable to negotiate the channel into St. Croix harbor, preventing delivery of both LPG and No. 2 fuel oil. According to Smith’s request, the earliest delivery is expected around Monday or Tuesday, “which may exhaust current reserves.”
The option to source fuel via truck “represents a critical alternative when sea routes are impaired,” according to the request, which asked that the option extend for three years.
WAPA worked with Limetree Bay Terminal and local truck haulers “to develop a creative solution that proactively supplies fuel to the Richmond power plant via truck from the Limetree Bay Terminal. The action plan also does not represent an additional cost for the Water and Power Authority, but rather substitutes purchases from Limetree Bay Terminal that otherwise would have been purchased from the Water and Power Authority’s typical fuel providers VITOL and Borinken,” according to the news release. “St. Thomas, due to the deeper depth of their delivery channel, is not facing the same challenge.”
“I’d like to thank the WAPA board members for their swift action and understanding of the daily challenges faced by our employees,” Smith said in a statement. “The coordination and input from Limetree Bay Terminals as well as our local trucking companies has been great also. But I must save the greatest praise for our engineers who worked literally around the clock to devise an ingenious and creative plan to secure fuel supply.”
WAPA posted on its online page around 10 p.m. Thursday that there would be an “emergency” board meeting at 8 a.m. Friday. Login information for the meeting was not released publicly, and The Daily News did not receive notice of the meeting.
New WAPA spokesman Emmett Hansen Jr. said Friday afternoon that technical difficulties prevented the meeting notice from being sent to certain recipients.