Jose Angel Garcia, 36, of St. Croix, was arrested Thursday and charged with being a fugitive from justice in Florida, where he’s been wanted for child sex crimes since 2017.
Garcia was arrested around 8:15 a.m. in the area of 10AD Estate Calquohoun on St. Croix by agents from the V.I. Justice Department, according to a news release from V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Garcia’s fugitive status was discovered when a V.I. Police Department employee was entering a permanent restraining order issued against Garcia on St. Croix into the National Crime Information Center and received a hit for an outstanding arrest warrant for Garcia in Marion County, Fla., according to the news release.
Garcia is wanted in Florida on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and unlawful acts — Sexually Transmitted Diseases, George said. After notification that Garcia was in the Virgin Islands, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked that he be held for extradition to the State of Florida.”
Garcia was unarmed at the time of his arrest, and the arrest was made without incident.
George commended the agents for their work. “Our DOJ agents play an integral role in the Dept. of Justice. They have the law enforcement authority to seek and execute arrests and extraditions and I thank them for all the work they do to keep our community safe,” George said in the prepared statement.
Garcia appeared in court Friday, where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised him of his rights.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson asked that he be held pending extradition and “that process is already in motion, so we don’t anticipate it will take that long.”
Following a sidebar with Simpson and Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis, Morris said the court “has some concerns about the defendant receiving adequate medical care at Golden Grove Correctional Facility.”
Morris said he would allow Garcia to be released if he posts $1,000 cash and signs an unsecured bond for the remainder of his $100,000 bail. Morris also said Garcia must remain under 24-hour house arrest with an ankle monitor, but Davis said Garcia can’t afford the cost of electronic monitoring.
Garcia also told Morris that he’s having problems in jail, and “they are threatening to take my life in here.” Morris said he would not modify the conditions of release, and if Garcia’s father is unwilling to serve as a third-party custodian, he will not be released from jail while he awaits extradition to Florida to face prosecution.