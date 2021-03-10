A woman with a warrant out in Florida was arrested on St. Thomas Monday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police detectives with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Venessa Blanco, 31, of no fixed address, charging her with being a Fugitive from Justice, Derima said in a news release. Blanco was in police custody on a separate local charge when officers found she had an active warrant in Florida for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
She was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her extradition hearing.
Derima provided information from the V.I. Police arrest log, which showed that Blanco had been arrested at around 10 a.m. Tuesday and charged with illegally entering a private home in Estate Thomas. Bail in that case was set at $1,000.