Two men wanted for unrelated crimes on the mainland were arrested in separate incidents on St. Thomas, according to the V.I. Police Department.
On Wednesday at about 11:50 a.m., detectives were dispatched to King Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained a fugitive from justice.
A CBP Officer provided detectives with a warrant from Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office located in the state of Florida for 32-year-old Brandon Shaw, according to police.
“Those documents also contained the paperwork for his extradition,” police said.
Shaw was placed under arrest and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.
On Thursday, 57-year-old Henry Thomas of Houston was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
“Investigation revealed that Houston was wanted in Travis County in the State of Texas on a bench warrant for revocation of bail for the underlying charge of manslaughter,” according to police.
Houston was arrested and processed, and bail was set at $150,000, “as per the demanding jurisdiction,” police said.
The cases are still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, at 340-774-2211, or the anonyous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.