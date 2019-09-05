Francis Bay Fives winner T.J. Hindes, left, comes in for a congratulatory handshake after completing the five-mile race in 37 minutes and 37 seconds. The St. John Landsharks hosted a successful runner’s choice event on Sunday, with participants given the option of running five miles or a five kilometer race. Thirteen runners completed the five-mile course, while 21 ran the 5K. Each winner received a certificate for a free sandwich at North Shore Deli. The National Park Service and St. John Rescue provided volunteer support. The next St. John Landsharks event is the 5K Turkey Trot at Annaberg on Thanksgiving Day.
