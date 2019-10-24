The recent disappearance of 48-year-old Lucy Schuhmann highlighted the need for a fast response by search and rescue experts. Though St. John Rescue is trained in various rescue tactics, the all-volunteer nonprofit doesn’t have the expertise to conduct a full-scale search for a missing person, said Bob Malacarne of the organization.
“It’s very important to get a professional in within 24 hours to get things organized and get a really good thorough search underway almost immediately,” said Malacarne, pointing to the 2018 disappearance of Mark Moroney, whose body was found more than a week after he disappeared by retired Connecticut state police officer Stowell Burnham.
