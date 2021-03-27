The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee on Thursday night unanimously approved Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s nominee, Derek Gabriel, to be commissioner of Public Works.
According to a news release, all six members of the Senate committee voted in favor of moving Gabriel’s nomination for a vote by the full 34th Legislature.
At-large Sen. Stephen Payne was absent from Thursday’s committee hearing.
Prior to being nominated for the Public Work’s head, Gabriel served as deputy commissioner at the Property and Procurement Department. He previously served as territory manager for APTIM, a multinational firm that specializes in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance and construction services for public and private clients.
In the position, he provided strategic support for all ongoing recovery projects and oversight of the territory’s overall business development across the company’s service lines, according to Government House.
Gabriel was also the manager of The Lumberyard on St. John, “and he helped oversee the recovery efforts after the property was destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria.”
Bryan nominated Gabriel to head the department in January, replacing former Public Works Commissioner Nelson Petty Jr.