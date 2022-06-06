ST. THOMAS — Aliyah Boston has already been through one victory parade through the streets of Columbia, S.C., after South Carolina’s women’s basketball team won the NCAA Tournament’s championship game.
But the “Aliyah Boston Day” parade the St. Thomas native and Gamecocks star headlined through downtown Charlotte Amalie on Saturday felt less like a victory parade to Boston, and more like a homecoming with family and friends in attendance.
“It was more of a home touch, a family touch,” Boston said later Saturday. “This is where I grew up, and where I lived for 12 years. So to see all those supporters here just makes me feel really good. It was definitely a good feeling.”
The parade — along a closed-off eastbound section of Victory Drive from Emile Griffith Ball Park to the waterfront promenade — saw hundreds of spectators lining the sidewalks, with Boston sitting in a convertible trailed by mocko jumbies and dance and cheerleading troupes along the three-quarter-mile route.
And at nearly every yard along the route, there was a friend, family member or just a fan looking to get a moment with Boston — either a selfie or autograph, or just to say hello.
Aliyah Boston Day actually began earlier Saturday morning with the unveiling of a billboard at the entrance to King Airport, highlighting Boston’s achievements during her still-unfinished career at South Carolina and more — NCAA championships, consensus national player of the year honors, three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, five-time gold medalist in FIFA competition, etc.
According to Calvert White, commissioner of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, government officials considered putting up such a billboard last year, but were advised by family members to hold off.
“That was a good move,” White said, who was among the speakers at a post-parade ceremony that included Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
A recurring theme among the speakers was praise for Boston and her accomplishments — all coming before she turned 21.
“I know you’ve heard it all,” said Frett-Gregory, a long-time friend of the Boston family. “You are extraordinary. Your accomplishments both on and off the court make us proud to call you our own and proud to call you a U.S. Virgin Islander. Aliyah, you’re a big deal.”
Among those attending the ceremony were Boston’s parents, Al and Cleone Boston, who still live on St. Thomas, and other members of her family.
It was her parents — especially Cleone — who were the catalysts behind sending Boston and her sister Alexis to live with her aunt, Jenaire Hodge (also at Saturday’s ceremony), in Worcester, Mass., to attend school there.
During Bryan’s speech, he asked both Al and Cleone to stand, just for a round of applause from the 100-plus dignitaries in attendance.
“I want to thank the Boston family, first of all, for giving us the recipe for what it takes to make good children,” said Bryan, who later presented Boston with a plaque with the proclamation naming June 4 Aliyah Boston Day.
“All it takes is a whole lot of love and support by a family, the whole family. It takes a high, high, high level of dependence and respect for education — and the last thing, a belief there is a God greater than you; with Him, all things are possible.”
That was also the theme of Boston’s speech, in which she also thanked the Virgin Islands community as a whole for their support over the last three seasons at South Carolina.
“My parents would never miss a game, they would support my sister and I no matter what,” she said. “They always tried to find a way with God’s help for us to accomplish our goals. When your kids tell you that they have a goal or a dream, believe them and encourage them.”
Boston also spoke about off-the-court issues close to her heart — more athletic and educational support and opportunities for the territory’s youth. She’s taken a step in that direction with the inaugural Under Armour-sponsored “UA Next” youth basketball camp, which will host 50 girls from the USVI on Friday for a daylong training session at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Then there was Boston’s faith and the foundation it laid for her success.
“Please take a leap of faith and believe that God will provide you with whatever you need, no matter what,” she said. “My mom always told us a saying that she stole from someone else: ‘God doesn’t give us a dream to match our budget, he gives us a dream to match our faith.’”