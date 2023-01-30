ST. THOMAS — Dale Garee loved to tell stories.
Described as an “avid family man” and a “community-minded man,” he was known to entertain conversation on just about any topic, loved to play devil’s advocate, and could easily rattle off the family genealogy.
Garee, a former longtime employee with the departments of Health and Education, passed away on Jan. 19, in San Antonio, Texas. He was 76.
His contributions included serving as a former federal probation officer and as a highway safety worker. The latter led to him advocating for the territory’s mandatory seat belt legislation. While with the Health Department, he landed a million-dollar grant for HIV/AIDS curriculum development.
“He was just a proud native Virgin Islander and I hope that his memory lives on and that people remember the good that he did,” his physician daughter, Dr. Jade Garee-Dexter, said.
Her father, she added, was “caring, dependable, loyal, and trustworthy”
Garee’s younger brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Lockhart, passed away in September at age 70. Their sister is former Human Services Commissioner Catherine Lockhart Mills, and their large clan includes the Garee, Lockhart, Dudley, Grant, Peterson, Goldberg, Williams, Haygood, Pedersen, Hugh, Barbel, Anduze, Gray, Petz, Dutil, Lloyd, Andrews, Gray, Sparks, Adams, Watson, Elskoe, Finch, Andre, Joseph, Francois, Questel, Campbell, and Daniel families.
Garee’s cousin, Yvette Finch, remembered him as “an overall jovial and always uplifting person.”
“From the time he recognized you as family he would introduce you as such. To know Dale is to love Dale,” Finch said.
Garee was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on April 8, 1945, to Dale Garee Sr. and Corinne Sparks Garee. Early on he showed an interest in reading and socializing with family and friends. He grew up on St. Thomas where he was known to love swimming at Magens Bay. He was also known as one who could easily churn out facts about the territory’s history, earning him the unofficial title of “historian.”
After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree from St. Michael’s College, Garee started his civil service career as a social worker on the Southside of Chicago, Ill., and spent time in the mental health and counseling professions.
He met his wife, Joy, on a blind date. They married on Jan. 7, 1978, and had just celebrated their 45th anniversary a few days before his death.
On St. Thomas, Garee was often seen enjoying a meal with relatives and friends at Delly Deck, China King, McDonald’s at Wheatley Shopping Center or the cafeteria at Schneider Hospital.
He served as president of the Parent Teacher Association at both All Saints Cathedral and Antilles schools, where his children, Jade Garee-Dexter and Ward Garee, attended. He also served as a Little League coach, a religious education teacher, Eucharistic minister, Knights of Columbus and Pastoral Council member, and frequented Holy Family and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. In addition, he was an active member of the Friends of Denmark and a charter member of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Antonio. A celebration of life on St. Thomas will be held at a later date with details to follow, according to the family.