ST. THOMAS — Residents voiced opposition to proposals for three new gas stations at a public hearing Wednesday evening, and took the opportunity to call on the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources to finally come up with a comprehensive land and water use plan.
Each of the developers and representatives who spoke said the gas stations would also include a grocery store, and they felt the new construction would provide necessary services. But no one from the public commented in support of the plans, and all said they believe the community doesn’t need or want additional gas stations, as there are already more than 30 on St. Thomas’ 32-square miles.
“I don’t think that any further permits of this type should be approved until DPNR is able to provide a comprehensive land and water use plan. I don’t think that a gas station is befitting what the community needs, even if it includes a grocery store, and I don’t think that it should be approved,” said Raven Phillips, one of the many residents who took advantage of the opportunity to comment during the virtual public hearing.
Outdated process
The first permit application was submitted by Basic Capital, LLC to construct a retail gas station in Estate Mariendahl. AH Realty, LLC is seeking a permit to construct a retail gas station in Estate Frydendahl, and Lucky Choice Group LLC wants to construct a retail gas station in Smith Bay.
Syed Syedali, program manager for the underground storage tank program, explained that the permit application was only the first step in the development process, and building permits, plumbing, and other approvals must follow before construction can begin.
He also explained that the government’s role in the process is to accept and review whatever plans are submitted, and they must grant permits to applicants whose plans are legally sufficient.
Over the course of Wednesday’s hearing, the outdated and often incomprehensible nature of the territory’s permitting and zoning process became clear as speakers worked to understand how so many gas station applications could come at once.
For example, Syedali said there are five zoning designations in which gas stations are allowed, and “unfortunately for us, for DPNR, we have to receive and review applications once the property is zoned accordingly for use as a gas station. We do not have any say.”
Brigitte Berry asked whether a study had been done at another recently constructed gas station on Rhymer Highway across from Home Depot, to see if stormwater runoff from the paved parking area would negatively impact the watershed. Syedali said that only developments greater than one acre trigger the need for a watershed permit.
Expressed concerns
In response to questions from Alayna Belshe about traffic safety in regard to a proposed gas station near the bottom of Cassi Hill, Syedali said that review is a different process, separate from the permitting for an underground fuel storage tank.
Many residents expressed concerns about safety, and the proximity of gas stations to nearby neighborhoods.
But while the law requires gas stations to have a setback of 1,000 feet from places like beaches and churches, “unfortunately there’s nothing for residential homes,” Syedali said.
Aquanette Chinnery said she’s concerned about the station, which is located near her home and extensive food garden, and doesn’t want “any pollutants to affect my airspace and my property and my plants.”
Former Sen. Clarence Payne and several other residents brought up the Sept. 14, 2013 explosion at Gas Works in Bovoni, which the V.I. Fire Service determined was caused by a fuel spill exposed to a nearby heat source.
That incident left two people injured and many more traumatized by the terrifying incident, which loomed large during Wednesday’s hearing.
Simone Edwards asked what the blast radius would be should the underground fuel tanks explode.
Syedali said it’s unknown, but that underground tanks are safer than the above-ground tanks that were in use at Gas Works at the time of the explosion – and are still in use at other stations around the island.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who spoke as a private citizen, echoed several others who said they don’t see developers presenting any data to back up their claims that more gas stations are needed. “We can’t continue to request the spot zone without the data,” Sarauw said.
DPNR Division of Environmental Protection director Austin Callwood said a land and water use plan has been in discussion for 40 years, and the department is still working to come up with a comprehensive system for permitting and zoning.
The permit applications are available for review by contacting Syed Syedali at 340-773-1082, ext. 1082, or via email at syed.syedali@dpnr.vi.gov.
The public comment period is open until Jan. 15, and anyone wishing to comment on the proposed permit applications may submit comments in writing to Austin Callwood at Department of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Environmental Protection, 4607 Tutu Park Mall, Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802.