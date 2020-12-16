Three proposals for new gas stations on St. Thomas are scheduled for virtual public hearings beginning at 6 tonight, and prompting one senator to bring back legislation to limit the number of gas stations on each island.
Bill No. 33-0300 sought to impose a five-year moratorium on new licenses for gas stations in Christiansted, Frederiksted, St. Thomas and St. John, and establish a “numerical limitation” on the issuance of licenses in those districts.
“I took it off the agenda prior to the last session for elections, pending some amendments, so in light of what’s happening now, I’m going to just bring it at the session on the 21st,” Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Tuesday. “It’s necessary. The amendment that we were adding to it was to create another zoning category because people have the ability now — when you go and apply for a zoning request — all it says is ‘business,’ and a gas station falls within business.”
A special zoning category would give the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources better oversight on the location and number of gas stations allowed, Sarauw said, but a territory-wide comprehensive land and water use plan is needed to help keep unchecked development at bay.
It’s unclear when such a plan might come to fruition, and in the meantime, Sarauw said the territory needs to be cognizant of what is being built.
“There should be a limit because we have to think about long-term sustainability,” Sarauw said.
St. Croix has 32 gas stations but is double the size of St. Thomas, which also has 32, and St. John has two or three, Sarauw said.
“In the absence of a land and water use plan, we definitely have to put a stop to how we’re currently using the land that we have,” Sarauw said.
The public hearings scheduled for tonight are as follows:
• 6 to 6:45 p.m. — Basic Capital, LLC application for a permit to construct a retail gas station in Estate Mariendahl.
• 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. — AH Realty, LLC application for a permit to construct a retail gas station in Estate Frydendahl.
• 7:15 to 8 p.m., Lucky Choice Group LLC application for a permit to construct a retail gas station in Smith Bay.
Access to the hearings is available through Microsoft Teams at https://rb.gy/zfrj5m or by calling 1-786-605-4468, conference ID: 712001566#.