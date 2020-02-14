Trey Francis and Adrian Mercedes set up a water booth Thursday afternoon. The 4-H Youth Development Program at the University of the Virgin Islands will be selling water to raise money for their program.
Trey Francis and Adrian Mercedes set up a water booth Thursday afternoon. The 4-H Youth Development Program at the University of the Virgin Islands will be selling water to raise money for their program.
ST. CROIX — Everything is in place for the 49th Annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the Virgin Islands ,which this year honors a longtime historian, culture bearer and cook.
The fair, which starts Saturday at the Department of Agriculture Complex in Estate Lower Love, is honoring the late Lena Schulterbrandt, who passed away last year and had been intricately involved in the fair on an annual basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.