TORTOLA — H. Lavity Stoutt Community College students J’Adon George and Chrystal Michel are the newly crowned Mr. and Miss HLSCC.
George, 18, became just the second Mr. HLSCC since Hemant Balgobin in 1997, while Michel is the fourth Miss HLSCC, the last being crowned in 2010.
“I was shocked, because in my head, I was still thinking it could go either way, so when I heard Contestant No 1, I was like wow, I actually did it,” George said. “It means a lot knowing that I joined the pageant to get familiar with crowds and building my self-confidence. I feel winning this crown will be a huge motivational support in terms of me doing bigger and better things in the future and I can’t wait to represent the college.”
George said his aim is to become engaged in fundraisers for persons who can’t afford to attend HLSCC. He said it’s important to him because he had friends who told him that after high school, they would have to find jobs because their parents couldn’t afford to send them to college.
“It really hurts because we grew up from primary school and now have to separate, so I would love to take that step so some of my friends could get into college,” said George, who said he plans to share the idea with Student Life Director Debbie Hodge. “I want to see where we can go from there because the sooner we start in terms of the fundraising, the better it would be and at the end of my reign.”
Michel described her win as “overwhelming.”
“My mind went completely blank and I was so happy, because I put a lot of time and effort into this show,” she said when she heard her named called. “I have absolutely no words to explain how I felt at that moment. I was absolutely ecstatic.”
Michel is working on a time capsule and plans to list students’ needs. In the capsule, she will have a picture of HLSCC’s mascot, the Stingray, a hand written letter she wrote and the words from HLSCC founder and first Chief Minister, H. Lavity Stoutt: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
“Hopefully when they open this capsule years from now they will be reminded, and I hope my letter touches them and open their eyes to want better for themselves and to push themselves,” she said. “I will sit down with Miss Hodge and work out what I will be able to do with my platform, work with the students and do what I can.”
Hodge said the contestants had great stage presence and “I really think we had a really good timely show and I think persons had a good Sunday afternoon watching young people within the territory just shine in talent, in intellect and in beauty and just enjoy the moment together.”
The other contestants seeking Mr. HLSCC was David Persaud, while Gia Wilson, 20 of Virgin Gorda and Tyra Daniel, 19, vied for Miss HLSCC.