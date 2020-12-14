With heavy hearts, the family of Gerald Kenneth Guishard announces his passing in Virginia on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Gerald Kenneth Guishard was born in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, but resided in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, until his final years. He worked as a highly skilled carpenter for the Virgin Islands Education Department.
His memory remains with his survivors: his four daughters, Rosemarie Nesbitt, Tammy A. Malone, Teresa P. Guishard, and Dr. Thelca Bedminster; sons-in-law, Manuel Nesbitt, John Bedminster; his sister, Doreen Caines; grandchildren, Marvel, Milika, and Monica Nesbitt, Micaiah and Destiny Bedminster; great-grandchildren, Marvel II and Mikai Nesbitt, McKale Gordon, and Danella Rose Hurdle; nieces, Rosalind Nicholls, Mercedes and Paula Francis, Camella, Marlene, and Karen Thomas; nephews, Trevor, Franklyn Jr., and Marvin Francis, Charles III, Corwin, Carlton, and Randolph Thomas, Elroy, Wendell, Steve Caines; first cousins, Joseph, D. Romeo Sr., J. Warren, Alicia, Margaret and Althea Guishard, Ashley, Ashton, and Jerome "Shard" Hopkins, Burnell, Ivon, Nellon, Calvin, Sheila, and Avril Bowry, Inez, Keith, Larry, Basil Sr., Shirley, Noel, Selwyn, Glenn, Lloyd, Mary, Bernice, and Karisa Guishard, and many other family members too numerous to mention.
A service in remembrance of his life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, with tributes at 9:30 a.m. and service immediately after at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat. Interested persons can view the livestream through the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wesley.methodistchurch.902 .
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.