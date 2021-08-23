TORTOLA — Just shy of four years after its destruction by Hurricane Irma, the British Virgin Islands government has inked a contract with INROS Lackner S.E. of Germany for the design and construction management of a new West End ferry terminal.
While only announced Friday, officials said the 36-month, $1,048,909 contract was signed Aug. 8.
The first six months will be a design phase, followed by 18 months for construction supervision and a 12-month defects liability phase.
Another contract will be signed for the construction of the facility.
“Our seaports are an integral part of our way of life in the Virgin Islands. We depend on a good, functional port infrastructure to commute between our islands for leisure and to do business,” said Premier Andrew Fahie, who represents the First District where the terminal is located. “We depend on it for travel to and from the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands, and for receiving visitors for our tourism industries.
Before the hurricanes, the terminal cleared 40 percent of all arrivals into the territory, Fahie said.
Recovery and Development Agency Acting Chief Executive Officer Anthony McMaster said the contract represents a milestone in the project
The selection of a German firm for the project is in compliance with Caribbean Development Bank rules, according to McMaster.
“Comprised of international funding countries from throughout the entire hemisphere, all CDB projects — particularly when they exceed a certain financial threshold — are advertised internationally, so it is no longer limited to BVI companies,” he explained.
Eighteen firms expressed interest in the project and the top four submitted detailed technical and financial proposals, McMaster said.
The West End terminal — which reopened Aug. 1, 2019 — was the busiest seaport in the BVI prior to the 2017 hurricanes. Its destruction impacted travel by ferry, yacht and water taxi between Tortola, Jost Van Dyke and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Under the direction of the Premier’s Office, the Recovery and Development Agency will manage the design and construction of an expanded terminal in partnership with key stakeholders — the BVI Ports Authority, Immigration Department, Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, Her Majesty’s Customs, BVI Tourist Board, ferry operators and taxi drivers, according to a statement.