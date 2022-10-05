The Government Employees Retirement System’s new contract with Administrator and CEO Austin Nibbs includes a $12,660 housing allowance, in addition to a $250,000 salary, and several senators are criticizing the agreement as a bad move at the wrong time.

“I totally disagree with the decision that was made. And the board needs to call an emergency meeting and immediately rescind that pay increase,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet, chairman of the Legislature’s Finance Committee.