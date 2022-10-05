The Government Employees Retirement System’s new contract with Administrator and CEO Austin Nibbs includes a $12,660 housing allowance, in addition to a $250,000 salary, and several senators are criticizing the agreement as a bad move at the wrong time.
“I totally disagree with the decision that was made. And the board needs to call an emergency meeting and immediately rescind that pay increase,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet, chairman of the Legislature’s Finance Committee.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said the Legislature should sue the board, and Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr. is calling on Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to immediately replace all board members whose terms have expired, or who have shown poor judgement.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Daily News sent Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nibbs provided a copy of his previous and current contracts Wednesday in response to a request from The Daily News.
Nibbs, who has served as GERS administrator since Oct. 29, 2007, had been earning $140,000 annually when he announced his intention to retire in June 2021. But the board was unable to find a replacement, and Nibbs agreed to a six-month contract extension worth $90,000, according to the documents provided Wednesday.
In Dec. 2021, Nibbs agreed to a three-month extension worth $45,000, as well as a housing allowance of $1,055 per month. In March, the board extended that same contract to Sept. 30, but have still been unable to find anyone else willing to oversee the government’s pension system.
The latest contract extends Nibbs’ employment to Sept. 30, 2023, and includes an annual salary of $250,000. The contract also includes the $1,055 monthly housing allowance, which totals $12,660 for the year.
In addition, “The Board agrees that Nibbs shall be permitted to roll over to 2023 his accumulated annual leave above the 480 hours and shall be paid for all unused accumulated leave upon retirement,” according to the contract.
Former GERS board chairman Nellon Bowry relinquished the position Tuesday in protest of his fellow board members’ decision to approve the new contract.
At a special meeting Tuesday, Bowry emphasized that Nibbs did not ask for the $70,000 annual pay increase, and has been trying to retire for over a year.
“I decided to relinquish the chairmanship because I believe that the board’s decision to increase the salary of the administrator to $250,000, plus housing and other expenses, is logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible. It is significantly more than the incumbent administrator had asked for, and more still than he had been willing to accept,” Bowry said.
The board secretly voted to increase the salary by $70,000 during an executive session on Sept. 22, out of view of the public. Bowry was the only trustee who voted against the measure.
During a readout to the public after the executive session, Bowry said board members had voted to extend the contract for Nibbs for another year, but did not mention the pay increase.
The board called another special meeting Tuesday, but did not provide an agenda to the public in advance. GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman Figueroa provided an agenda to The Daily News 15 minutes after the meeting had started, and the only item listed was “election of officers.”
Bowry said during Tuesday’s meeting that he sent a memo to his fellow board members on Sept. 23 and called for a special meeting on Sept. 28, where he tried unsuccessfully to convince the five members who voted in favor of the increase to reverse the decision.
As a result, Bowry said he would remain on the board but no longer serve as chairman, and called for nominations for his replacement.
Board members voted to have trustee Dwane Callwood fill the remainder of Bowry’s term as chairman, which expires in January.
In addition to the contracts, Nibbs responded Wednesday to a request for information about the vote taken in executive session on Sept. 22.
The V.I. Code’s Open Records Act requires that such votes be made public, even if they’re taken in secret, but the GERS board has been selective about what pieces of information are actually released.
The law specifically requires agencies to provide the public with “a copy of the vote on any action taken by an agency in a meeting closed to the public,” excluding any information exempted from disclosure. Documentation must include the names of all members present, a description of the matter on which the vote was taken, and a record of each member’s vote.
According to the information provided Wednesday, “The Board voted in Executive Session on September 22, 2022 to increase the administrator’s salary to $250,000 for 1 year, and reported out in Regular Session that it had approved the contract extension for the administrator from October 1, 2022 — September 30, 2023.”
Trustee Vincent Liger made the motion, and it was seconded by trustee Leona Smith. Trustees Callwood, Andre Dorsey, Liger, Ronald Russell, and Smith voted in favor of the motion. Bowry was the only vote against it. Trustee Michael McDonald was absent.
At the Sept. 28 executive session, board members upheld the previous decision, and they did not hold another vote.
Russell defended the new contract at Tuesday’s meeting, and said the recent infusion of $158 million from the rum cover-over funding plan made it possible to increase the administrator’s salary, noting that “CEOs in the territory make over $300,000.”
But GERS has suffered a chronic lack of cash for decades, and senators said they’re not happy the board increased the administrator’s salary before reinstating the member loan program.
Gittens sponsored legislation in 2016 that requires GERS to reinstate the loan program that had been suspended the year before, and provided for up to $10,000 loans for member active for at least two years.
The GERS board decided not to follow the law, and said they didn’t have the funding necessary to reopen the program.
Gittens wrote to Nibbs on Feb. 24, once again formally requesting that the loan program be reinstated as per Act 7880, after the rum revenue-backed rescue plan was put in place.
But Nibbs said GERS wouldn’t reinstate the program until 2025, subject to board approval.
Gittens said the Legislature needs to file a lawsuit against the board and Nibbs.
“I don’t see common sense in play here,” Senator Gittens said. “Salary increases at GERS and other semi-autonomous agencies must be tied to performance. GERS has failed its membership and has failed to comply with Virgin Islands law. We have written letters and made repeated requests. A lawsuit is the next step.”
Francis said Bryan needs to step in and bring order to the chaos, and “immediately submit to the Legislature nominations to replace GERS Trustees whose terms are expired or who have repeatedly demonstrated poor judgment on matters before the Board,” according to a statement issued Wednesday.
“Simply put, the Board needs new members who understand their mandates to act in the best interests of the system,” Francis said.
He also praised Bowry, who previously served as director of the Office of Management and Budget under two administrations, and is widely respected for his frank financial assessments.
“Mr. Bowry stands today as a model of integrity. The 33rd and 34th Legislatures benefited tremendously from his knowledge of public funding and financial expertise as we worked to craft legislation to extend the life of the retirement system. I appreciate all of his efforts on behalf of past, present and future employees towards the solvency of the system,” Francis said.
“He did the right thing by resigning, but I’m hoping they will reconsider,” Vialet said in an interview with The Daily News on Wednesday.
Vialet agreed that Bowry’s accounting expertise makes him a valuable asset to the GERS board, and “he has the requisite experience to be there.”
The massive pay increase “is a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” and Vialet said he doesn’t buy the argument that the board needs to increase the administrator’s salary to keep up with other agencies.
“Not at this time, not for an entity that is not financially solvent, not when we’re just trying to build back the stability of the retirement system,” Vialet said.