The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System board of trustees met in executive session Friday and approved the term sheet for the proposed 50-year ground lease with Haven Development LLC to construct a hotel at Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
Friday’s meeting was closed to the public, and a notice did not indicate why the board had called a meeting.
In response to questions from The Daily News, GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman Figueroa said trustees received a final presentation from the hotel developer and discussed the terms and conditions of a term sheet for the hotel development.
The entire Havensight Mall property was last appraised at $41 million, and “is valued as a whole and not by parcels,” Freeman Figueroa said in an email. The value of the two hotel parcels that are a combined 4.285-acres is unclear.
Freeman Figueroa has not yet responded to additional questions from The Daily News, including which board members were in attendance and whether Friday’s vote was unanimous.
The GERS board has been negotiating a ground lease with developer Shaun Miller for a five-story, 126-room hotel with 27 parking spaces, according to information from GERS, but officials have not said how long they have been negotiating or whether there was a bid process.
The parcel currently has hurricane-damaged warehouses and is used for storage and parking, and the new hotel would be 70,586 square feet constructed on a 1.62-acre parcel, with an above-ground pool, bar, kitchen, laundry, and meeting space. An adjacent 2.662-acre parcel would be used for a welcome center, green space, and parking.
To the north of the property is the West Indian Company administrative building and Port of Sale Mall, to the south is Virgin Haven restaurant, Budget Rent-a-Car, and Señor Frog’s. To the east is Havensight and Buccaneer Malls and green area directly behind the commercial district, with Paradise Point at the top, and the WICO dock is to the west, according to the GERS proposal.
The proposal calls for 25 hotel employees.
The construction plan calls for a three-month warehouse demolition phase, followed by a one-year construction phase.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs testified to the Legislature, which granted a zoning change to enable the development, that “the ground rent potential for the Proposed Hotel amounts to at least a couple hundred thousand dollars [a] year, which may be structured as a combination of fixed rent and percentage rent based on the Proposed Hotel’s revenue performance.”
The ground lease “is the beginning of an overall strategy to diversify the mall offerings and spur economic activity to include a local pop-up store, an exhibition hall/museum, historical talks, and authentic cultural experiences for visitors and the community,” Nibbs said.