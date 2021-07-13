Origin?
Created by the 3rd Legislature of the Virgin Islands in Act 479 on June 24, 1959. It went into operation on Oct. 1, 1959.
What is it? A Defined Benefit Plan, which it pays a pre-set pension amount to employees and to their dependents and beneficiaries.
GERS is an independent and quasi agency of the government of the Virgin Islands, governed by a Board of Trustees. Quasi agencies are created and funded by the government but have operational and political independence.
Who is eligible?
• Employees of the government are required as a condition of their employment to become members of, and pay into, GERS if they are under 55 years old when they are hired.
• Anyone whose position and salary are specifically fixed in the annual appropriation acts.
• Anyone who is employed by the government who is not elsewhere excluded by the Virgin Islands Code from membership and whose term of employment is for at least one year.
• New government employees age 55 and older can join the retirement system if they wish.
• Any government employee whose services are compensated on a contract fee or per diem basis and who works exclusively for the government at least 40 hours per week.
Who is NOT eligible
• Any casual employee, any part-time employee who does not regularly work at least 50 percent of the normal work period, and any provisional employee.
Governors and lieutenant governors; their pensions come out of the General Fund, not GERS.
How many members?
• 8,680 current retirees
• 8,700 employees still working and paying into the system.
How big is the shortfall?
• $3 billion — is the “aggregate shortfall,” which leaves GERS “on the brink of insolvency,” said 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith in May
When is ‘Doomsday’?
2023 — the year GERS becomes insolvent, meaning it does not have enough money, and cannot raise enough, to pay present and future retirees the promised pension amounts.