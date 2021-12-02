The V.I. Government Employees Retirement System is grappling with how best to respond to the Inspector General’s recent report on double-dipping, and may recommend that senators pass legislation to essentially legalize the practice.
“This subject matter in regards to return to work has been bandied around for quite a while,” GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said during a governing board meeting Wednesday. “It has been a controversial issue for many years. I must say that GERS strive its utmost and its best to curtail this practice, and in some instances, we’ve been successful and in some we have not. It’s not any fault of our own, we have done our administrative things that we have to do.”
Nibbs said he tries to make note of retirees he knows personally who appear to be working in government offices, and “the Inspector General has given us tips many times and we have followed up.”
The problem is when retirees return to work without notifying GERS “and no contributions were coming out and the person was still receiving annuities.”
Other than chasing down individuals and following tips, “I don’t know what more we can do other than advising the agencies,” Nibbs said. “This is not part of our mandate. I don’t think we should be going out and figure out what person came back to work or not.”
Under the existing law “only certain individuals can come back to work” in essential positions such as teachers, firefighters and police, and if they do, “that person should advise GERS personally that they came back to work,” he added.
“Maybe we can make double dipping legal. There’s some legal double dipping going on right now.”
The position of GERS management is that “we let any retiree return to work as long as they’re coming back to a vacant position that needs to be filled. ... I think 1,100 vacant positions were in the budget in 2022. Ok? I know that they have funded at least 50%, however they’re hiring as we speak, trying to get people to come back to work,” Nibbs said.
“Our proposal is this: that we would allow retirees to return to work, retain the annuity. However, they would pay into the system employee contributions, and the employer would pay the employer contributions, and ... after retiring for the second time there would be no adjustment in their annuity.”
Existing law prohibits recalculation of annuities after retirement, so “this would be a win-win for us,” Nibbs said.
“This would prohibit anyone coming in under the radar, then. We would be able to have continuity of government as far as having open positions filled,” Nibbs said. “These have to be vacant positions. The people have to be qualified for the positions if you’re going to come back to work — with the understanding that you’re going to have to pay your share of contributions,” and the plan sponsor would have to pay their share.
As an example, Nibbs said that using an average government salary of $46,769, filling the 1,100 vacant positions with retirees could result in $18 million in additional annual contributions.
“Right now, these positions are not filled, we’re not getting any contributions from the government on these positions,” so rather than expending energy trying to stop double-dipping “just make it legal then. And then anyone can come back to work instead of just teachers, fire, police, if you can’t fill vacant positions,” Nibbs said.
GERS general counsel said senators have approached her about possible return-to-work legislation, so “this is on the table with some of the senators,” and she and Nibbs recommended that GERS make early recommendations to ensure the plan’s needs are considered.
Nibbs said the plan could help curtail the practice of government retirees returning to work as contractors to collect both pay and pension.
“If you know you’re not going to have to give up your pension and you can come back to work and get a salary, why would I want to go under contract?” Nibbs said.
GERS board members agreed to discuss the issue further in a meeting of the policy committee next week.
The board also voted to approve a three-month contract extension for Nibbs, who has said he intends to retire, while they continue the search for a new administrator to replace him.