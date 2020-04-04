The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees has agreed to give tenants of the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas a two-month deferment on rental payments without penalty or interest.
On Friday, GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs provided The Daily News with a copy of the letter he penned to the mall’s tenants. In the letter, Nibbs acknowledged their “plight” and the major economic toll they are facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.