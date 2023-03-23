Members of the Government Employees Retirement System board of trustees are again discussing whether to potentially lift a moratorium on alternative investments to develop parcels of land on St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Trustee Ronald Russell said during Thursday’s board meeting that as chairman of the Development Committee, he met with other members to figure out ways the government’s pension plan can earn additional revenue.

