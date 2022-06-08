The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System board met in executive session Monday but have not said what was discussed or whether board members voted to take any actions.
GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman issued a press release Friday, notifying the public that the board would be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday in executive session.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has been limiting in-person meetings and streaming meetings for the public via video-conference. The board did not livestream the beginning or end of Monday’s executive session.
The Daily News asked Tuesday whether the board voted to take any actions or did a read-out for the public after Monday’s executive session.
Freeman said in an email that she would follow up on the question, but did not respond further.
The press release issued Friday did not indicate the subject of the board’s discussion.