The Government Employees Retirement System board met Thursday in executive session, but it’s unclear whether they voted to take any action on several agenda items.
The board met publicly for about four minutes Thursday morning, and several members said they had other commitments starting around noon and asked that they reorder the agenda to go into executive session first.
The board ended the public session, but did not reconvene or provide a public report from the executive session.
In response to questions from The Daily News, GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that she would check to see whether the board had returned from executive session, but did not.
Freeman did not respond to additional questions from The Daily News on Friday, asking whether the board had taken any votes during the meeting.
The agenda included several items, including executive session discussion on the government’s financing funding transaction, a “JLL Discussion,” and an “Alternative Funding Discussion.” The agenda also included a public discussion on a contract extension with “N. Coley,” and ratification of a poll vote to extend the contract with GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs, who has said he intends to retire as soon as the board can find his replacement.