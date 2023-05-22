The board of trustees for the Government Employees’ Retirement System has selected a candidate to be the pension system’s new administrator, but trustees have not yet publicly announced their choice.
Board members met Thursday and immediately went into executive session. Board members present were Chairman Dwayne Callwood, Leona Smith, Vincent Liger, and Andre Dorsey. Trustee Ronald Russell was absent and Nellon Bowry was excused.
After the executive session ended, Callwood reported that “from the candidates that we interviewed, we were able to select one to be the next Administrator of the GERS.”
Callwood did not publicly name the candidate selected, and it’s unclear if that candidate will accept the position.
When the regular meeting resumed, Dorsey and Smith had left, leaving only Callwood and Liger, so the board did not have a quorum — the minimum number of members required to take action — and could not continue with the agenda. Callwood said they would reschedule the remainder of the meeting to a later date.
The board has been working to find a replacement for current Administrator Austin Nibbs since he announced his intention to retire in June 2021.
“We are going to miss you,” Liger said during Thursday’s meeting.
“There’s a time when you have to go,” said Nibbs, who has served as administrator of the government’s pension plan since 2007.
“I know you have given the system your best,” Liger said. “When you was hired 15 years ago, you came in and the system was in trouble at that time, and you worked through it. So, I really want to thank you for your hard work.”
“I appreciate your words. It was tough, but we got through it, and hopefully it will go forward, since we got the funding,” Nibbs said, referring to a funding mechanism intended to use rum cover over money to keep the government’s pension system solvent in the coming decades.
“I think that was the big hurrah at the end. Getting the funding for the system to continue,” Nibbs said.
“We came in and we were really down and had a lot of challenges, and we were able to accomplish many things. The system must move on and it will move on and do better than when I was here,” he added. “So, thank you very much for your words of encouragement.”
Nibbs had been earning $140,000 annually when he announced his retirement nearly two years ago. But the board struggled to find someone willing to take over the role, and Nibbs agreed to several contract extensions with significant pay increases.
The administrator salary is now $250,000, plus a $12,660 annual housing allowance.
That was too much for former board chairman Nellon Bowry, who resigned in protest of his fellow trustees’ decision to hike the salary, and emphasized that Nibbs did not ask for the pay increase.
Trustee Ronald Russell defended the increase, and said it was necessary for recruitment and comparable to other CEOs in the territory, including some who “make over $300,000.”
