ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s inconsistent electric supply, which is wreaking havoc on businesses in Havensight Mall, generated a heated discussion at a recent meeting of the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System board of trustees.
At the meeting Thursday, GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs recounted how board members met in a special meeting on July 29 and passed a motion to request technical assistance on the Havensight Mall Energy Generation Project.
As owners of the property, GERS has oversight over its management.
But the board has not had control over the mall’s source of electricity, WAPA, so board members have been exploring alternative energy generation, such as solar.
The GERS administration issued a request for proposals, but only got one respondent, HKT Energy, LLC.
“We have done whatever we were directed to do. This is a very important project. As you know, WAPA is hampering the operation of Havensight Mall on a weekly basis. This week we had a lot of problems. As you know, we don’t own the generator,” Nibbs said. “This project is to develop a long-term strategic plan to replace any infrastructure and solar energy, just about everything you can ask for more modern energy generation.”
GERS board member Andre Dorsey objected to the item even being on the agenda, much less up for a vote, and made allusions to the company’s leadership and connections with WAPA.
According to the company website, former WAPA Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hugo Hodge Jr. is the president and CEO of HKT Energy.
“You’re circumventing the process because you’re forcing us as trustees to vote on this today again, so you’re doing favoritism for this particular group. It needs to go back out to bid for three more bids, if possible,” Dorsey said.
Board chairman Nellon Bowry asked for further discussion, and Dorsey continued.
“These same individuals who were prior WAPA people like yourself, and these problems haven’t gone away. It’s been a total collapse and mismanagement of the funding, and mismanagement of the personnel of that system,” Dorsey said.
He referred to a letter from WAPA interim Executive Director Noel Hodge about “them owing us money on their obligations for their employees. So, nothing hasn’t changed. You still have the same players, it’s just musical chairs. We’re going to get the same results. So now you took it from WAPA and now you want to bring it over here to the GERS which is already in a crisis. I’m just not seeing the logic with that. And this is just a connection that you have as a chair,” Dorsey said.
Bowry, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer at WAPA, did not mince words in his response to Dorsey.
“You’re treading on some very dangerous personal ground, so keep talking,” Bowry said.
Bowry said that board members have generally agreed the project itself is a good one, but the dispute is over whether to put it out to bid again and delay the process for several months — and potentially end up back in the same situation, with HKT Energy as the only bidder.
Nibbs said the request for proposals was properly publicized, and there was no impediment to the board moving forward with a contract for technical assistance on the energy generation project.
“The board needs to have a discussion among ourselves with counsel,” in executive session, Dorsey said.
“I’m not too sure we have that kind of time because WAPA is simply mashing up St. Thomas. And I don’t know how board members think about it, but I cannot accept what WAPA is doing to this economy in the Virgin Islands, this tourism,” said GERS board member Ronald Russell. “I think it’s atrocious and I am ready to do something to help our system. So, I have to support the measure as it moves forward simply because I don’t think we have the time.”
“These are the principals from the same agency in a different capacity,” Dorsey said. “We need to discuss it in executive session,” adding that he believes “you don’t have all the information so you’re speaking from a disadvantage.”
“The urgency of the system is my concern, to deal with WAPA,” Russell said. “It is to transform our reliance on WAPA energy to other sources that we need now.”
Nibbs said the GERS staff “have looked at this thing, we have done our own investigation,” but Dorsey insisted that more discussion was necessary.
Board members excluded members of the public from the online video conference meeting, which is posted on the GERS YouTube channel, after voting to continue the discussion on the contract and other matters in executive session.
In addition to providing costly and unreliable power generation to Havensight Mall, WAPA owes GERS $3.1 million in unpaid employer contributions, which is only exacerbating the government pension system’s financial woes.