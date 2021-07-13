The Government Employees’ Retirement System’s descent into disaster did not happen suddenly.
At the time when small changes and small amounts of additional funding might have rescued GERS, senators and governors refused to take unpopular, yet much-needed, actions.
Worse yet, they used GERS as a political tool, winning votes by granting early retirements and bigger benefits.
But they never adequately funded the early retirements. So not only was GERS forced to start paying pensions sooner than expected, it lost out on the money the early retirees would have paid into the system if they had continued working
Emblematic of V.I. political self-serving deal-making is the infamous ACT 6905, which senators passed in 2006 in a “Midnight Special” session as their two-year term was minutes away from over.
That bill gave huge raises and benefits to the senators, governor and lieutenant governor. And although the executives’ pensions come out of the General Fund, not GERS, their payments deplete the government’s revenue and leaves it less able to pay what it owes GERS for others’ retirement benefits.
All told, however, governors have inflicted the worst damage to GERS by diverting money that should go to GERS and using it for other purposes. This has become a common and continual practice, and it has been going on for decades.
Here’s a closer look at various factors that put GERS on the Doomsday Clock:
Early retirement
A 2011 audit of GERS blamed most of the system’s massive and growing unfunded liability on nine laws the V.I. Legislature passed between 1984 and 2001 that encouraged government workers to retire early.
“Each of the laws passed either made lucrative provisions for early retirement or significantly increased benefit packages,” according to the scathing audit by the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of the Inspector General.
The audit examined the cost of just one of those nine laws — “The Early Retirement Incentive, Training and Promotion Act of 1994” and a later amendment — and found that it prevented the retirement system from collecting $121 million. That was money that GERS could have been invested and possibly grown.
However, the senators appropriated only $30 million to cover the effects of that and the other eight laws, typically referred to as “The Unfunded Mandates” passed by the 15th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th Legislatures.
“This was political ‘plummery’ — political plums for people. They threw actuarial science to the wind. That’s how we got in trouble,” former Senator-at-Large Craig Barshinger has said.
Deadbeat government
The law requires the V.I. government to support GERS primarily by paying a set percentage rate of each employee’s compensation. The Legislature typically appropriates this during the annual budget process.
The government is also required to add in an amount each year that GERS actuaries calculate will be necessary to ensure there is enough in the system.
Over and over, year after year, the government has failed to pay all its required contributions to GERS. The debt has grown exponentially to $63 million, although a federal appeals court recently knocked that down to $25,000 by removing penalties and interest.
The reasons for the government’s continuing unpaid debt to GERS are many and varied, but political pandering is the common thread.
“The budget itself is a document riddled with politics,” Valdamier Collens said in 2017, at the time he was Finance commissioner in Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s Administration.
Punishing GERS
In 2016, senators approved $100 million to go to GERS as part of a larger borrowing package to cover anticipated budget deficits. But Gov. Kenneth Mapp and the V.I. Public Finance Authority balked at giving GERS anything.
After signing the bill into law in November 2016, Mapp, who headed the PFA, said he wanted to use his new borrowing power for only one reason: to help offset the central government’s deficits.
“I think we ought to be clear that there’s no expectation by the central government that we’re going to float $100 million in bonds and then hand the cash over to the GERS,” Mapp said.
“That’s not going to happen. And if they’re sitting there waiting for the money, they should pack a lunch.”
Although the Legislature made it clear the money was to go to GERS, Mapp said that even if the PFA eventually issued the bonds for GERS, he still would not give the money directly to GERS.
“My agreement with the members of the Senate is that if we do any financing under the current construction of the Government Employees’ Retirement system, without any significant reforms, then we will do it and put the proceeds in an investment instrument, matured to the interest of the GERS, meaning they will be able to carry it on their books,” Mapp said in November 2016.
He did not identify “the members of the Senate” he made the agreement with or clarify why the legislation was passed the way it was if they had made any such deal.
It also was not clear to whom Mapp was referring when he said that “we” would put the proceeds from the bond in an investment instrument for the benefit of GERS.
Edgar Ross, who was GERS board vice chairman at that time and also was a retired Superior Court judge, said that he did not believe Mapp’s plan would be legal.
“The governor should read the law,” Ross said. “The instrumentality created by the law to do the investments of any money belonging to GERS is the board, not the governor.”
The matter became moot when a combination of factors, including the territory’s plummeting bond ratings and worsening fiscal condition, forced the government to halt its attempt to issue bonds.
Risky business
Senators have made some pension reforms over the years, but they have always dodged the hard fixes.
In 2005, the 26th Legislature passed the Retirement System Reform Act, which included these changes and thus enabled GERS’ bad and desperate decisions.
• The law set up a second tier of employees — those hired after Oct. 1, 2005 — who would pay into the system at higher contribution rates but receive lower benefits.
• It prevented V.I. government employees who accrued benefits while working for the federal government from receiving full benefits from GERS.
• It created a committee to evaluate all medical and disability claims.
• It enabled the GERS board to invest in bonds and make more real estate and alternative investments.
• It gave the GERS board the option of investing in viatical contracts. In viaticals, the investor buys the future life insurance benefits from terminally ill or elderly people and in exchange pays the policy premiums.
Worse yet, an audit found that GERS’ alternative investments in general were risky, unmonitored and not authorized by law.
Among the 2011 federal audit findings:
• The retirement system entered into loan agreements that are not authorized under the Alternative Investment Program or any other authority as defined by the V.I. Code.
• GERS entered into an extremely risky and questionable viatical investment that jeopardized about $42 million of its investment portfolio.
• The retirement system entered into numerous agreements and investments without performing the necessary due diligence to ensure a reasonable rate of return.
• The retirement system did not adequately monitor and oversee investments under the Alternative Investment Program to protect its interest.
• V.I. Code related to the GERS alternative investment program does not provide adequate controls and protection against the risk of loss of the pension funds entrusted to GERS.
Although the audit report recommended changes to the law, senators not only did not make any changes, they instead expanded the types of alternative investments GERS could make.
Sweetheart deal
In December 2006, when Gov. Charles Turnbull and the senators in the 26th Legislature concocted the package of raises and benefits for themselves, they did so under the guise of benefitting the public.
Act 6905 authorized the issuance of $600 million in pension obligation bonds to help lower the GERS unfunded liability, which was around $1 billion at the time.
As of now, 15 years later, those pension obligation bonds, Turnbull had said were necessary to rescue GERS, have never been issued.
Lip service to reform
In 2012, Gov. John deJongh Jr. convened a Pension Reform Task Force, which released its report in 2013.
In 2014, deJongh proposed a new pension reform bill to the Legislature. That was an election year, and deJongh was in his last term and could not run for re-election. That meant he would not have to personally and politically deal with any fallout.
The bill would:
• Raise employers’ and employees’ contributions to GERS,
• Raise the retirement age.
• Increase the required number of years of work before retirement.
• Limit the annual cost of living increase.
• Change the formula used to calculate benefits.
While those changes were not popular, the bill also contained a change that turned into a poison pill that killed the bill even before it reached the Senate floor:
A 10% cut in all GERS pensions, starting Oct. 1, 2014, not just for current retirees’ pensions but also to active future pensions.
The bill was DOA — dead on arrival.