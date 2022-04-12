ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. at a press conference on Monday issued the first of 30 years’ worth of installments to the Government Employees’ Retirement System on behalf of the Virgin Islands government in the amount of $89.2 million, garnered through rum cover-over receipts, which is intended to avert system insolvency.
The occasion marks “a historic day” in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and according to Bryan may well be the most important day of the territory’s active and retired government employees since the system was established 16 years ago. A day that Bryan pointed out couldn’t have happened if previous work hadn’t been done to bring rum companies to the Virgin Islands.
“Today is about the 9,000 retirees who no longer have to worry about cuts to their retirement,” Bryan said. “Today is about the promise that was made that we would fix this system without impacting a red cent of the retirees who already retired.”
The arrangement has also triggered the courts, which Bryan said have closed and canceled the cases existing from the retirement system to the V.I. government, some of which have been opened for 30 years. The clearing of these cases result in a saving of “millions of dollars in legal fees annually for both organizations.”
Recollecting, Bryan said he was at a hospital cardiac center when he saw the faces of family and friends who were being told for the hundredth time that the system was going to be broke.
“The sense of distraught that someday they would be able to retire but they wouldn’t be able to get a cent,” Bryan said, shaking his head. “The look on people’s faces when I went to St. Thomas and shared the same thing. I went home and I thought long and hard about it.”
But never “in our wildest dreams” did Bryan believe he and his team would be able to fix the retirement system “forever.”
Though the arrangement ends after 30 years, Bryan said “it actually solves the problem forever. So, when we say 30 years that is the period of indebtedness the Virgin islands has to the GERS. After that if we are still producing rum that money will be coming back to the Virgin Islands government.”
By the end of 2022, the system should be infused with a collective total of $250 million generated in rum cover-over receipts. Bryan said the following year will infuse $157 million, and each year after until the obligation is completed in 30 years’ time.
Overall, the arrangement will contribute $3.8 billion to the retirement system in the Virgin Islands, “Making sure that never again our retirees will have to worry where their next bread is coming from,” Bryan said.
“This has been something we have been passionate about for a long time and over the years, the criticism, the cynicism about it not getting done — we persevered.
He added “because this was never about politics this was about people who depend on the system. We understand the devastating impact inaction or failure of this measure would have on our community.” Bryan added.,”
But now that the legislation has become action, the Bryan administration and its legislative counterpart will have to make up for $50 million if the territory is to see a balanced budget after no longer collecting but diverting the revenue generated from the rum cover-over receipts.
“We are going to have to see a way to create more revenues — be it cannabis, be it not, be it something else. To make up for all the things, because as we do this the teachers don’t want to hear that we don’t have money to give them raises. The EMS people don’t want to hear that neither. The children in the schools don’t want to hear that we don’t have money to make the repairs and fix the schools. And I know that you are enjoying the asphalt that is raining from the skies now. We can’t forget all of those things, we still have to make it up somewhere,” Bryan said.
Expanding on the budgetary elephant in the room, Bryan said 5% of the budget will have to be “made up for” using various avenues like the potential regulation of cannabis or an internet tax. He added he did not see it necessary to raise taxes at this time.
Instead, Bryan challenged all government employees to think about retirement planning because this retirement system disbursements “won’t alone be enough for you to survive in the future.” He said he will be joining the retirement system in educating people how to properly plan for retirement “so we never have to go through this again.”
“It’s a great day, but the future will be even better,” Bryan said optimistically.