The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System board voted to extend the deadline for the V.I. Water and Power Authority to begin paying off more than $5 million in overdue contributions to the territory’s pension plan.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said during a board meeting on Thursday that he sent a letter, dated Jan. 28, to WAPA’s new Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith, informing him of the Authority’s overdue obligation of $5.28 million, including a 1.5% delinquent fee, 6% interest, and delinquent assessment of 1% on the invoice amount.
“While I can appreciate VIWAPA’s tenuous financial condition, the GERS has an unfunded liability in excess of four billion dollars. As such, it has a fiduciary duty to aggressively collect any outstanding sums owed,” Nibbs said in the letter.
Following a meeting with Smith on Feb. 15, Nibbs said that a day later he sent another letter to WAPA thanking Smith for his willingness to work with GERS on the payments.
“I think he understands — seemed like he did his homework, he understands what the problems are. He’s willing to rectify the obligations to the GERS. We gave him notice that he at least needed to make payments on the employee deductions, which includes loans also,” Nibbs said.
That amount totals $1.9 million, and Nibbs said GERS asked WAPA to make that payment in 10 days. He said GERS should give WAPA another 30 days to begin making payments and enter into a plan to pay the rest of its outstanding employer contributions.
“I offered him a payment plan of 12 months, so I want to see how he’s going to respond to that,” Nibbs said.
Board trustee Andre Dorsey asked what the next step would be if WAPA doesn’t pay.
WAPA has long struggled to pay its bills, and Nibbs said a similar situation occurred about 10 years ago. GERS took WAPA to court, but a judge recommended mediation, and the matter was ultimately settled and WAPA paid up, Nibbs said.
If WAPA can agree to a payment plan, “I don’t want to entertain any lawsuits at this time,” Nibbs said. “I’m reluctant because we go to court, they’re going to tell us the same thing — try to mediate.”
At a meeting in September, the GERS board voted to approve a resolution to give WAPA 60 days to pay down the then-$3 million in overdue debt, but Nibbs urged continued patience.
The late fees and interest will continue to accrue if WAPA doesn’t pay, so “it’d better for him to pay faster,” Nibbs said. “Plus, you must pay also the current employer contributions, in addition to the late payments. So, we’re very open and he’s willing, and he understands the situation and he knows that it was wrong, especially with the employee deductions. And so I think we should go that route first, if he doesn’t respond to us, then we’ll make a decision what to do.”
Nibbs emphasized that his main concern is the employee deductions because “you can’t make deductions from employees’ salary and not remit them to the agency.”
The GERS board ultimately voted to extend the deadline for WAPA to agree to a payment plan for another 30 days before the board takes legal action.
Board chair Nellon Bowry said WAPA’s fiscal situation is well known, and “if we can work something out that’s preferable than trying to do litigation at this point.”
In reference to the passage of Act No. 8540, authorizing legislation for a matching funds revenue bonds refinancing transaction, Bowry said he is “pleased and excited” about the new law, which is expected to provide $4 billion in revenue to GERS over the next 30 years.
“If it delivers on its promise, it ought to be remembered as the ‘GERS Rescue Act of 2022,’” Bowry said.
Settlement agreement
Late Thursday, Government House also announced that the V.I. government has entered a settlement agreement with GERS, “dismissing all pending actions against the GVI and releasing all claims that were or could have been asserted by GERS relating to funding of the retirement system,” according to a news release.
The settlement was a condition of the new law, and “I’d like to thank the GERS board for their help in resolving this long-standing issue so we can move forward with our efforts on behalf of the retiree members and all of the people in restoring the system to solvency,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a prepared statement.
The settlement “allows Governor Bryan and his team to continue the process of marketing and selling the Rum Excise Tax Cover-Over bonds,” according to the news release.
“Because time remains of the essence for the GVI to secure the best interest rates possible, the Administration and its Advisory Team have been working diligently and expeditiously following the Legislature’s approval of our plan,” Bryan said. “The process of getting to final closing still has many steps and risks before we are able to achieve the final goal of closing on the bonds. However, my team and I have made this our highest priority in order to bring relief to the GERS as quickly as possible.”
Bryan said it could take up to six weeks to complete the process of getting the bonds to market.
Over the course of the lawsuit, the V.I. government “has paid millions of dollars in legal fees, including $1.5 million during the Bryan-Roach Administration, in addition to the amount of money the GERS has paid in legal fees,” according to the press release.