Austin Nibbs, administrator for the Government Employees’ Retirement System, announced that the annual V.I. lottery bonus checks for eligible retirees have been processed and will be issued Tuesday.
Retirees age 60 and above, who have been on the retirement payroll for one year and those on the disability payroll for a year can expect to receive around $135.77 after taxes, Nibbs said in a released statement.
The checks will be disbursed to 7,575 eligible retirees, according to the statement.
“Payments will be made through the customary method in which retirees currently receive their annuity payments from GERS,” Nibbs said.