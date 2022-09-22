Lawyers for the Government Employees Retirement System and the GERS board don’t agree on whether to follow the V.I. Code’s open meetings law for “committee” meetings where a quorum of board members is present.

A quorum is the minimum number of board members required to vote and take action. For the GERS Board of Trustees, four members constitute a quorum.

