Lawyers for the Government Employees Retirement System and the GERS board don’t agree on whether to follow the V.I. Code’s open meetings law for “committee” meetings where a quorum of board members is present.
A quorum is the minimum number of board members required to vote and take action. For the GERS Board of Trustees, four members constitute a quorum.
During Thursday’s board meeting, GERS board Trustee Ronald Russell said he abruptly halted a meeting of the Policy Committee Wednesday because a quorum of board members was in attendance, and the public had not been notified of the meeting as required by the V.I. Code.
Russell, an attorney and former Senate president said “there was a difference of opinion legally about what constitutes a meeting for the board.”
“So, you didn’t keep the meeting?” asked board chairman Nellon Bowry.
“I erred on the side of caution,” Russell said.
“I’m not sure I understand what the issue is,” Bowry said.
“Does four members meeting constitute a board meeting? Simple,” Russell said.
“We may characterize it as a committee meeting, but legally it’s a board meeting?” Bowry said.
“Exactly. The amount of members makes a big difference in how we approach these meetings,” Russell said.
“Could you have had the meeting, start the meeting, and then go into executive session if you didn’t want the public to be involved?” asked Trustee Vincent Liger.
While the law lists circumstances under which publicly funded boards and agencies of the V.I. government may hold private discussions, those exceptions are limited, and do not apply to every issue — particularly when it comes to policy matters, Russell said.
“My view, was an executive session wouldn’t apply to what we were going to discuss. I don’t think that would have qualified,” Russell said.
The other concern is public notice, Russell added, and the public must be given an opportunity to view government meetings when a quorum is present.
“I was going to suggest any committee meeting just publish it, and as many board members show up, and let’s move forward. That was my solution because I ain’t got nothing to hide,” Russell said.
Bowry said that the GERS board’s counsel, Pedro Williams, and the GERS General Counsel Cathy Smith have different interpretations of the open meeting law.
“I think the two legal counsels should attempt to resolve it and if they can’t resolve it then we get outside opinion,” Russell said.
Trustee Andre Dorsey, who pointed out that he was at the meeting said “as Trustee Russell indicated, there’s nothing to hide, I agree.”
“We also learned the System has been doing it a particular way for the last 15 years” but “that doesn’t mean it was right for the last 15 years,”
he said.
“Would the proper notification for committee meetings solve the problem?” Bowry asked, to which Liger responded, “Of course. If we’re going to have a meeting and we’re going to have four Trustees, it should be publicized. That’s it.”
Smith expressed concern.
“It’s not just publishing, the meeting is then open to the public. And if you don’t have one of those qualifications to go into executive session, which is limited, then your discussions of whatever the topic is, is open to the public,” Smith said.
Board counsel Williams explained that the law does not allow the board to go into executive session because of hypothetical concerns, and government agencies must justify private discussions.
Bowry asked if there’s “any legal way” the board could hold a private meeting with a quorum present.
“We faced that with the Legislature and we called it a caucus meeting and we didn’t have to invite the public,” Russell said.
Williams said they can either publicly notice committee hearings, or have three-member committees.
“Suppose non-committee members show up?” Bowry said.
“Non-committee members can show up but they don’t have a vote. What you’re looking at is voting members,” Williams said.
The reason the law prohibits a quorum of members of a government agency from secretly meeting in the first place, is that “they can make a decision that binds the agency,” Williams explained.
A committee “cannot bind the board. That’s the distinction,” Williams said.
Bowry said Russell is going to put the question in writing and provide it to Smith and Williams, so they can draft formal legal opinions.