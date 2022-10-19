The V.I. Government Employees Retirement System’s board of trustees met Wednesday and heard criticism from at least one retiree displeased with a recent pay hike of $70,000 for the GERS administrator position.
It’s possible that others wanted to speak during the meeting but were unable to because of the major V.I. Water and Power Authority outage in the St. Thomas-St. John District, and board members considered postponing Wednesday’s meeting because of the outage.
“It seems like the power is affecting our participation,” said trustee Ronald Russell, who said he wanted to ensure retirees had a chance to give feedback about the board’s recent decision.
While trustees typically join the video-conference meeting virtually, Andre Dorsey said he went to the board’s meeting room because power was out at his home.
“My power been out from last night, it came on about 15 minutes like an hour ago, and it went right back out, so that’s why I’m here today or I would have been home myself, so I can imagine what’s going on with our other constituents,” Dorsey said.
Trustee Vincent Liger said he had power on St. Croix, but if St. Thomas retirees were unable to weigh in, “I think we would be robbing them their due rights to come in and do so.”
Trustee Nellon Bowry said that even if they postpone the meeting, “what happens on that date if we have another power outage?”
Trustee Leona Smith of St. John was initially unable to join Wednesday’s meeting, and “that Trustee Smith is affected by the power should give us pause,” Russell said.
Trustees held a vote on whether to postpone the meeting, and Bowry and Chairman Dwane Callwood voted against the motion, with Dorsey and Russell in favor. Smith and Michael McDonald were absent, and the motion failed due to lack of a majority vote.
Attorney Aquanette Chinnery was the only GERS retiree to comment during Wednesday’s meeting, and she noted that WAPA’s outage viewer was showing over 21,000 customers without power, so “it might have some bearing on whether people can participate.”
Chinnery criticized the board’s Sept. 22 vote to raise the administrator’s salary by $70,000 to $250,000 annually, plus a $12,660 housing allowance.
The details of the new contract only became public after Bowry, who was the only trustee to oppose the pay increase, publicly relinquished the chairmanship in protest of his fellow trustees’ decision.
“I am not in favor of what happened at the special meeting,” Chinnery said.
Chinnery said she has nothing against Nibbs, but felt the increase was inappropriate “given the status of the system,” and “I would be in agreement with Trustee Bowry’s position, and I’m sorry to see and sad to see that happened.”
She questioned the special bonus payment through the V.I. Lottery, and asked trustees to consider making some accommodation to retirees struggling with the over 8% inflation.
“Our buying power is being greatly affected,” Chinnery said. “It is affecting Virgin Islanders and I would like that to be considered since so much consideration was given to Mr. Nibbs and his situation.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, trustees voted to approve the budget for Havensight Mall.
The total 2023 fiscal year budget is $8.05 million. But the proposed adjusted total budget is $3.9 million after accounting for $1.6 million in cash reserves that will be used to purchase a generator previously approved by the board, and $2.5 million in insurance proceeds and FEMA reimbursement to demolish hurricane-damaged warehouses to make way for a hotel.
Demolition will begin as soon as the necessary permit is obtained, and the hotel development is in the Coastal Zone Management permitting process, Nibbs said.
Nibbs also informed the board of arrearages for two government tenants in GERS-owned properties.
The Department of Justice has $37,063 in rental arrearages and $31,186 in electrical, while the Personnel Division also owes GERS $13,189 for rent, and $14,977 for electrical.
“I know that there’s a meeting that was requested in regards to our final email to complete this negotiation, and if they don’t adhere we will issue notice to quit. Same thing with Department of Justice, we gave them a deadline,” Nibbs said.
Nibbs said the lease is “up at Government House sitting on someone’s desk,” and they want to meet on Nov. 2.
But Nibbs said he’s not going to budge on collecting what is due, and finding a new tenant if necessary.
“We’re not going to change our position, and after this meeting if we can’t resolve it, we’ll file a notice to quit,” Nibbs said.