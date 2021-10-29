The Government Employees Retirement System board of trustees discussed several issues at a meeting Thursday, including the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s remaining debt, and an investigation by the Inspector General into double dipping.
Assistant Chief Financial Officer Denise Jeremiah said WAPA has paid a little over $1 million of its overdue employer contributions, and “currently they owe around $2 million.”
WAPA has been struggling to keep up with its obligations amid cashflow shortages and rising fuel costs.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said they’ll continue working with WAPA on a payment plan, and collection efforts are ongoing.
Andre Dorsey brought up the report by V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt, which found that numerous government employees have been illegally collecting both a salary and pension, also known as “double-dipping,” including one individual who did so for an extraordinary 14 years.
At a meeting of the GERS board’s policy committee “we were informed the document was incorrect,” Dorsey said. “The information in this document that was done by the Inspector General during his audit was not correct.”
Dorsey requested it be added to the agenda as a discussion item and “it was also requested that the inspector general, someone from his office, be part of the conversation as well.”
Nibbs said the Inspector General’s office gave GERS ample opportunity to respond to the report, which they did, and the report is final.
Nibbs said he’s been involved in numerous inspector general audits in the Virgin Islands and in the states, and the process is clear — they get a report, they hold an exit conference, and they commented on the report’s findings.
“I don’t see what the IG coming back to talk to us about, he’s going to say the same thing,” Nibbs said. “It’s up to us to make any changes in internal controls or whatever. That’s how I have experienced it.”
Dorsey insisted the issue merited further discussion but did not say how the Inspector General’s report was inaccurate, and Bowry eventually warned him he was out of order. Nibbs said he doesn’t have a problem discussing double-dipping “but I have a problem bringing the Inspector General back. We have to discuss internally what the problems are.”
Nibbs reported to trustees on his recent trip to the SeaTrade cruise conference in Miami, where representatives from port destinations, cruise lines and customer service professionals gather annually to network and learn about the latest industry developments.
GERS owns Havensight Mall, and Nibbs said it was his first time attending the conference in his 14 years as administrator.
“I wish I had gone before,” Nibbs said. “They know exactly what the passengers are looking for, and we need to change the way we do business there.”
Jeremiah reported that the mall has run a $1.5 million deficit over the last year, and $109 million was withdrawn from GERS investments to cover cashflow shortages due to the pandemic.
Trustees approved the proposed GERS budget of $15.9 million, a drop from more than $16 million in fiscal year 2021, and $19.4 million in 2020. Chairman Nellon Bowry, Dwane Callwood, Leona Smith, Ronald Russell, Vincent Liger voted in favor. Trustee Michael McDonald was absent from Thursday’s meeting, and Andre Dorsey was the only member voting opposed.
Nibbs said they’ve worked to reduce the budget in several areas, and the number of GERS employees has been reduced to 75, from 83 in the 2021 fiscal year. The 2021 budget had six positions vacant, and Nibbs said there has been a reduction of four employees, and the vacant positions were cut from the budget, for a savings of more than $800,000.
Nibbs said there are 32 positions at Havensight Mall but 13 are vacant, “especially in the security area. We’re having a lot of security problems at Havensight Mall, a lot of it is spilling over from the streets.”
GERS is investing more than $1 million to upgrade its computer system, but trustees expressed concern over the project’s timeline of two to three years. GERS representatives said the process would be lengthy because the software is two versions behind.
The board went into executive session for an hour-and-a-half to discuss legal matters related to Havensight Mall, and hear an update on personnel matters, “specifically an update on the effort to select an administrator,” Bowry said. Nibbs announced in January that he planned to retire June 30, but he has remained in the position as the board continues to search for a replacement.
Nibbs’ departure comes at a precarious time for GERS, which continues to face the prospect of insolvency and a massive reduction in benefits by 2023 or sooner if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability is not addressed.
According to an actuarial review of the system, retirees could experience a cut in benefits anywhere from around 54% to 71% should the system go insolvent.
Bowry said he was recently “approached by a member of the Governor’s financial team” to discuss approaches “to address the GERS unfunded liability. Nothing very specific, most of it was not yet for public consumption.”
But the conversation “clearly indicates that there’s some serious efforts afoot at that level to address the unfunded liability. Specifically, the request that we allow the actuaries to run some numbers for them based on some different scenarios,” Bowry said. “The good news is, that it’s still apparently on the front burner in terms of the government addressing that.”