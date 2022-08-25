The Government Employees Retirement System board of trustees voted Thursday to diversify the pension fund’s investment portfolio in the hope of maximizing earnings on cash infusions from the government, and ensure the fund’s future solvency.
Leandro Festino from the board’s financial advisor, Meketa Investment Group, detailed the various considerations the board must take into account, and whether the risk of each option is worth the potential reward.
The board and Meketa already held lengthy conversations at a recent retreat and an investment committee meeting “about the direction GERS could go under the different scenarios. And we confirmed the status quo was not the best path forward,” Festino said.
GERS kept its investment portfolio conservative while cash was tight and insolvency loomed, “and now with the capital coming in, we know we have at least another 10-15 years to be very cautious, in terms of solvency, where before, we could see at most two or three years out,” Festino said.
The 10 to 15 year period “is assuming those funding notes come as stated,” he added. If GERS could earn 6% to 7% return on investments with the new capital, “that would be very beneficial to the system.”
Festino said they recommend GERS move investment assets to a new target allocation in stages, which would provide an estimated 20-year return of 7.4%.
GERS Investment Analyst Glenville Henderson agreed with Festino’s assessment, and said GERS needs to diversify investments to take advantage of cash infusions from the government.
Thanks to a combination of debt refinancing and bonds issued through a new special purpose vehicle, the plan anticipates taking advantage of favorable interest rates to help increase the government’s contributions to its pension plan.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said the pension system has received $89.8 million, and board Chairman Nellon Bowry said another $158 million is coming in October.
“With the influence of additional contributions from the funding note, we don’t need to be as conservative,” Festino said, so they intend to redeem bonds and transition funds into higher-yield stocks and other assets.
GERS no longer holds equity positions that have traditionally had higher return on investment, and Henderson said they need to move money into areas where it can earn more.
“We have to meet a certain threshold in return for it to even be viable, and we just can’t do it on the 2 or 3 percent that we’ve been getting on the current allocation in the portfolio,” Henderson said.
“It’s better for us to have strong returns at least in early years, to make up for what we see coming after that third year, we see a little dip in the contributions coming in from the funding note. So, it’s important that we get strong returns in those early years, and we can’t see it being done with the current allocation that we have, so it’s very important,” Henderson said.
Further, he said, “We need to adopt these new targets so we can at least hit the ground running on getting a strong return for those first few years, it’s very important.”
Festino added “our view remains that it is prudent and it is the best decision on behalf of the system and its participants, to invest in a diversified portfolio that also includes stocks, bonds, etc.,”
Trustee Andre Dorsey asked whether the board should get insurance on its pension plan before reallocating assets, but Festino said it’s not typical for funds to insure their entire portfolio. It’s complex and expensive to do so, and “if there is a way at a reasonable price to provide some type of downside protection, we will explore that and bring that recommendation forward.”
Bowry also said that the board’s decision to move forward with a phased target allocation doesn’t preclude the board from getting insurance at a later time.
Trustee Ronald Russell told Festino that he was “convinced at the board retreat, so I am on board with most of your recommendations.”
The board voted to follow Meketa’s recommendations, and also hire State Street Global Advisors to provide index fund management and terminate advisors Pugh and Black Rock, who have higher fees. Dorsey was the only board member to vote against the motions.
The board also voted to approve a proposal by actuary Segal to conduct an experience study, and trustees approved preliminary assumptions in the actuarial valuation presented at the board retreat, according to Nibbs.
A proposal to rescind Resolution No. 53-2014 to lift the moratorium on the Alternative Investment Program was not approved, according to Nibbs.