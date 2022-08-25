The Government Employees Retirement System board of trustees voted Thursday to diversify the pension fund’s investment portfolio in the hope of maximizing earnings on cash infusions from the government, and ensure the fund’s future solvency.

Leandro Festino from the board’s financial advisor, Meketa Investment Group, detailed the various considerations the board must take into account, and whether the risk of each option is worth the potential reward.

