ST. THOMAS — The leadership of the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System on Tuesday declined to comment on Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s latest effort to save the ailing pension system, insisting more research was needed before they could share their thoughts on the proposal.
Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee, GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said he had met with Bryan on Monday to discuss the governor’s plan to refinance the government’s debt and free up cash for GERS and other longstanding obligations.
While Nibbs said that $67 million — the estimated amount made available from the plan — was “good movement,” he added that he could not comment further until an actual proposal came down to the Legislature and an analysis was done.
“We would have to engage our actuary and investment advisers to formally look at the proposal,” Nibbs said. “Our position remains the same until action is taken by the Legislature.”
That position, according to Nibbs, is for the V.I. government — otherwise known as the “plan sponsor” — to infuse roughly $2 billion into the pension system to rid its unfunded liability and prevent insolvency, currently slated for 2024 or sooner.
“We emphasize again, if the plan sponsor and the Legislature do not find additional funding sources, based on the current withdrawals from the portfolio, the liquid assets will be depleted in the next three to four years,” Nibbs said. “At which point, the system will be insolvent and will not be able to provide the benefits promised to retirees and active members.”
According to Segal Consulting, which did an actuarial review of the system, retirees would experience a cut in benefits from anywhere between 54% to 71% or even worse should the system go insolvent.
Currently, the average monthly benefit for Tier I retirees — or those who were hired before Sept. 30, 2005 — is about $2,400. A 70% reduction would cut this to $705 on average.
Tier II retirees — or those who were hired on or after Oct. 1, 2005 — currently receive $798. This would be cut down to $231 on average.
In May, the GERS Board of Trustees penned a letter to Bryan, recommending that either retirees have to swallow a 42% cut in their benefits next year or the V.I. government needs to make an immediate contribution of $195 million into the system.
“The board has not received a response from the governor or the president of the Legislature,” Nibbs said.
He added that despite GERS going “over and beyond” in securing funding, it is “not the responsibility of the GERS to fund the system, it’s the responsibility of the Legislature.”
Senate Finance Chairman Kurt Vialet countered by suggesting that “collectively, we all need to put our heads into this.”
“I don’t think the answer should always be ‘it’s the plan sponsor’s responsibility’ because that is always the answer that we hear,” Vialet said. “There are various approaches to this lingering problem.”
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said Bryan’s proposal has been received by the Legislature and will be shared with the GERS leadership for review.