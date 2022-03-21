ST. THOMAS — Senators are considering a zoning request from the Government Employees’ Retirement System to enable construction of a new hotel in Havensight.
The Committee of the Whole met recently to hear testimony on applications for zoning changes. While senators cannot vote in the committee, they will take action on the applications at a later date.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said the agency is looking to rezone Estate Thomas parcel No. 2 and 4, and New Quarter parcels 6B and 6F, from waterfront industrial to residential, medium density.
GERS wants to enter into a ground lease for development of a branded hotel, a plan that began over five years ago.
“The plan was to demolish the warehouses and build structures for high-end stores with apartments on top of the stores. The damages to the warehouses by Hurricanes Irma and Maria were eyesores on the property, and management made a decision to demolish all of the warehouses except Warehouse J to create green spaces, the Welcome Center and parking. Warehouse J will be renovated to accommodate storage space for the current warehouse tenants,” Nibbs said.
About nine months ago, developer Shaun Miller proposed constructing a five-story, 125-room branded hotel on the Havensight Mall property.
“Many meetings were held with the developer and the Board approved the plan and the issuance of a ground lease which is still in the negotiation stage,” Nibbs said. “As you know, there has not been any construction of a new hotel on St. Thomas in over 30 years. This development will not only be a boost to the economy of the Virgin Islands and the GERS portfolio but also, a game changer for the Havensight Mall tenants.”
Nibbs said the project “enhances the GERS’ planned redevelopment and diversity of the Havensight Mall and lessens the GERS and its tenant’s dependence on cruise ship traffic,” and would be “the beginning of an overall strategy to diversify the mall offerings and spur economic activity to include a local pop-up store, an exhibition hall/museum, historical talks, and authentic cultural experiences for visitors and the community.
Market research and a feasibility analysis determined that other hotels in the region “have exhibited relatively high occupancy” and the proposed hotel is “expected to yield a return on investment that is considered attractive to most hotel developers in the region,” Nibbs said. “Indications suggest that the ground rent potential for the proposed hotel amounts to at least a couple hundred thousand dollars a year.”
But Nibbs refused to respond to say how much revenue the hotel is expected to generate, citing nondisclosure agreements.
Senators also heard an application by Karris Moses requesting that Parcel No. 12 Estate Susannaberg, No. 17A Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John, be rezoned from public to residential, medium density.
The original 1972 zoning map mistakenly labeled the parcel as public land, and the new zoning would allow for higher density and construction of villas and guest houses on the property.
Former plantation ruins on the property would be incorporated into the design, and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources would conduct a cultural resources survey on the site. Plans also include a pool and club house, restaurant, and spa.
In addition, Chaneel Callwood-Daniels is requesting that Parcel No. 13 and 14-A, Estate Frydenhoj, St. Thomas, be rezoned from residential low-density, one and two-family, to business-scattered.
The plan is to construct a two-story commercial building, followed by six two-story single family homes.
DPNR staff said they reviewed the requests and recommended that senators approve all rezoning applications presented.