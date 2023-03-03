The Government Employees Retirement System is going to focus on hiring a new administrator from the local talent pool, after several qualified applicants expressed interest, according to GERS board chairman Dwane Callwood.

Callwood said at a special meeting held Thursday that the board originally planned on using a talent search agency to find a replacement for longtime GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs.

