The Government Employees Retirement System is going to focus on hiring a new administrator from the local talent pool, after several qualified applicants expressed interest, according to GERS board chairman Dwane Callwood.
Callwood said at a special meeting held Thursday that the board originally planned on using a talent search agency to find a replacement for longtime GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs.
But after posting the position, Callwood said local qualified applicants were identified, and a search firm is no longer necessary. Callwood said the board would hold a meeting soon to discuss the next steps in the process.
The GERS board voted in executive session on Sept. 22 to increase the administrator’s salary to $250,000 annually, plus a $12,660 housing allowance.
Nibbs, who has served as GERS administrator since Oct. 29, 2007, had been earning $140,000 annually when he announced his intention to retire in June 2021, but the board has struggled to find a replacement.
Former GERS board chairman Nellon Bowry relinquished the position in protest of his fellow trustees’ decision to approve the new contract, and emphasized that Nibbs did not ask for the pay increase, and has been trying to retire for over a year.
The board’s decision, “is logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible. It is significantly more than the incumbent administrator had asked for, and more still than he had been willing to accept,” said Bowry, who was the only trustee present at the meeting who voted against the contract.
Trustee Ronald Russell defended the decision at another meeting in October, and said the recent infusion of $158 million from the rum cover-over funding plan made it possible to increase the administrator’s salary, noting that “CEOs in the territory make over $300,000.”
But the funding plan has not functioned as expected, after Congress failed to pass tax extender legislation increasing the cover over rate.
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
The 2022 creation of the “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation” made an entity legally separate from the government which would issue bonds “to restructure the outstanding Matching Fund Bonds issued” by the Public Finance Authority, “in order to free up resources to be applied to the restoration of solvency to GERS without having to reduce benefits,” according to a Government House statement.
But that financial maneuver assumed a cover-over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, which expired as of Dec. 31, 2021, and the rate is currently calculated at $10.50 per proof gallon.
Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce testified at a Senate committee hearing on Feb. 21 that the government anticipates that Congress will eventually pass the tax extender legislation, and if that happens before September, the V.I. government expects to receive retroactive payment of $64.63 million as a result of the higher $13.25 rate.
But if that doesn’t happen, “the plan is projected to become temporarily insolvent in the plan year ending September 30, 2034,” Bruce said.
Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory asked Nathan Simmonds, director of Finance and Administration for the Public Finance Authority, “how do you see us possibly mitigating this situation before us?”
“We strongly believe that we’re going to get the cover-over extender during this calendar year. Now, albeit it might be closer to the end of the year, but one thing we have to keep in mind is that this is not just the Virgin Islands,” Simmonds said. There are 30 different tax extenders affecting a “multitude” of states, including those controlled by Republicans, so, “it’s not just like we’re in this battle alone.”
The reduction in rate “has no impact on the outstanding bonds, I want to make that abundantly clear. At the $13.25 rate, the debt service coverage on the bonds was about three times what was needed to pay the debt service. At the $10.50 rate it drops slightly to about 2.5 times what is needed for debt service, so the bonds are fairly well secured even at the lower rate,” he added.
The overall $64 million shortfall caused by the lower rate is shared among the government and rum companies, and “The GERS note is $158 million, just about, annually, that is the residual amount from the cover-over after the bonds are paid and after the rum companies get their share and all of that,” Simmonds said. “After the expenses are paid, we were short about $32 million, I believe, to fund the GERS note. And that was made up from prior existing matching fund revenues that were available.”
If the tax extender is not passed before September, there would be a shortfall of $20 to $30 million, but the way the note is structured, “there is no penalty or anything like that, it would be made up once the extenders are approved and the residual monies are turned over to the government retroactively to whenever the expiration was,” Simmonds said. “Then, any amount of monies that have not been paid to GERS will be made up and paid once the funds become available. So, as I indicated, we expect that’s going to happen this year.”
“I think we are a lot clearer,” Frett-Gregory said.
Simmonds explained that, “even if the $13.25 is never passed by Congress, what that would mean in terms of the GERS is that the note, instead of terminating in 2052, would actually go for an additional seven years and actually be terminated in 2059. Because then, it would take us that additional seven years to pay off the amount of the shortfall to the GERS.”