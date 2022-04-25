The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System is going to court to collect more than $7.7 million in unpaid contributions and interest from the V.I. Water and Power Authority, according to GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs.
The GERS board voted Friday to authorize the administrator “to file legal action to collect the outstanding amounts that are owed to the GERS that have been past due since June 24, 2021,” Nibbs told The Daily News on Monday.
GERS had previously raised the issue with new WAPA CEO Andrew Smith, who responded in a letter on March 29, proposing a 36-week payment plan because WAPA doesn’t have the cash to make the full payments.
GERS rejected that offer in a response on April 1, and Nibbs wrote that while GERS understands WAPA’s “financial plight,” the government’s pension system “has the fiduciary responsibility to enforce the laws that govern the GERS.”
Smith, reached on Monday, said that while he was aware that WAPA hadn’t been making employer contributions to GERS since June, he didn’t realize until recently that they weren’t remitting the employee portion of contributions, “which is unacceptable.”
Smith said he can’t speak to why WAPA had not been paying GERS, and he had intended to start remitting employee contributions.
But since fuel prices skyrocketed 35% in recent weeks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, WAPA has been unable to pay for anything beyond the essentials — debt service, fuel, and payroll, he said.
“Unfortunately, there’s basically nothing left over,” Smith said.
Smith said WAPA has been working on a recovery plan, and recently hired Michael Sharp as the new Chief Operating Officer, and Jacob Lewis has been selected as the new Chief Financial Officer. Lewis replaces Debra Gottlieb, who’s been serving as Acting CFO since June 2018.
Smith emphasized that WAPA has been strategically mitigating rising fuel costs, and “is absorbing extremely high fuel prices and customer rates remain the same.”
But there simply isn’t the cash available to pay overdue contributions to GERS, and Smith acknowledged the threat of a lawsuit is looming.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Nibbs said in an email Monday that the board has authorized him to take legal action.
The current outstanding employee contributions deductions that WAPA still owes to GERS total $2,418,960.36, and $187,820.70 in interest, according to Nibbs. WAPA also still owes $4,463,797.69 in employer contributions, and $346,763.74 in interest, as well as $311,411.92 in employee loan deductions, and $7,770.91 in interest.
With interest, WAPA’s total outstanding debt payments to GERS is $7,736,525.32, according to Nibbs.
The WAPA board is scheduled to meet Wednesday.