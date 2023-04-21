Collapsed overhang

A corroded steel and concrete overhang outside The Delly Deck restaurant on St. Thomas collapsed on April 3, possibly due to an earthquake.

 Daily News photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

ST. THOMAS — A concrete overhang that collapsed at Havensight Mall on April 3 has prompted inspection by a structural engineer who recommended repair and replacement of all such overhangs at the busy cruise ship port, according to Government Employees Retirement System Administrator Austin Nibbs.

GERS, the government’s pension plan, owns Havensight and is responsible for its infrastructure, and Nibbs provided GERS governing board members with an update during Thursday’s meeting.

