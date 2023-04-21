ST. THOMAS — A concrete overhang that collapsed at Havensight Mall on April 3 has prompted inspection by a structural engineer who recommended repair and replacement of all such overhangs at the busy cruise ship port, according to Government Employees Retirement System Administrator Austin Nibbs.
GERS, the government’s pension plan, owns Havensight and is responsible for its infrastructure, and Nibbs provided GERS governing board members with an update during Thursday’s meeting.
The building was constructed in 1975, and Nibbs said a portion of Building 3’s overhang also failed in the early 2000s and was replaced with a metal catwalk.
Early on the morning of April 3, a portion of the overhang at The Delly Deck restaurant failed and collapsed due to rusted and corroded steel in the concrete, Nibbs said.
“The earthquake or tremor that morning may have been the trigger. The overhang is primarily used for maintenance and hurricane shutter installation,” Nibbs said.
The window and frame were also damaged, and the engineer suggested the overhang over the restaurant’s outdoor seating be reinforced with columns and beams.
“During the walk-through, the structural engineer noted additional areas of concern, and suggested demolishing all overhangs,” and replacing them with metal catwalks, Nibbs said. “The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant’s overhang is temporarily being shored up and will be demolished.”
Once the structural engineer’s final report is received, Nibbs said they’ll solicit quotes for contractors.
Board member Ronnie Russell also suggested they make Nibbs a voting member on the selection committee for the next administrator, so he can have direct input into the selection process for his replacement.
Nibbs, who has served as GERS administrator since Oct. 29, 2007, announced his intention to retire in June 2021, but the board has yet to find a suitable candidate to fill the role.
Russell and some other board members supported an increase in the administrator’s salary to aid in recruitment, and ultimately voted to increase the salary over the objections of former Chairman Nellon Bowry, who relinquished the position in protest of the salary hike.
Nibbs had been earning $140,000 annually when he announced his intention to retire, and the board subsequently increased the annual pay in his latest contract to $250,000 a year, plus a $12,660 annual housing allowance. Nibbs’s contract is set to expire on Sept. 30.
In addition, “The Board agrees that Nibbs shall be permitted to roll over to 2023 his accumulated annual leave above the 480 hours and shall be paid for all unused accumulated leave upon retirement,” according to the contract.
At Thursday’s meeting, current board Chairman Dwane Callwood voted against the move to include Nibbs as a selection committee member, and board member Leona Smith did not vote.
Board members Russell, Andre Dorsey, and Vincent Liger voted in favor of the motion, and Nibbs will now sit on the selection committee.
