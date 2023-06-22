It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gertrude Hyacinth Powell Samuel, who passed away quietly and peacefully on June 7, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Lucien “Peanut“ Samuel, Sr.; daughters, Coreen Samuel and Doris Samuel Rogers; daughters-in-law, Berverlin Scattlife Samuel, Beverly Mala Samuel, Benita Martin Samuel; sons, Byron Samuel, Dennis Samuel, Sr., Bertrand Samuel, Lucien “Poso” Jambie Samuel, Jr.; son-in-law, Keith Rogers; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Violet Vanterpool and Yolanda Penha; and sister-in-law, Mavis Samuel.