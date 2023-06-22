It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gertrude Hyacinth Powell Samuel, who passed away quietly and peacefully on June 7, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Lucien “Peanut“ Samuel, Sr.; daughters, Coreen Samuel and Doris Samuel Rogers; daughters-in-law, Berverlin Scattlife Samuel, Beverly Mala Samuel, Benita Martin Samuel; sons, Byron Samuel, Dennis Samuel, Sr., Bertrand Samuel, Lucien “Poso” Jambie Samuel, Jr.; son-in-law, Keith Rogers; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Violet Vanterpool and Yolanda Penha; and sister-in-law, Mavis Samuel.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Claire Blackman; and father, Victor Powell.
Gertrude was an employee of Department of Education, Ss. Peter and Paul School and a member of All Saints Anglican Cathedral.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at All Saints Episcopal Cathedral, 3 Domini, Garden Street, on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 to 11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com