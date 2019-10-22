Two participants showcase their costumes on the stage at Ann Abramson Pier in Frederiksted, St. Croix, for Carnival Meets the Runway 2018. This year’s event is Saturday at the Caravelle Hotel on Queen Cross Street, Christiansted.
Get a preview of Crucian Christmas Festival fashions as “Carnival Meets the Runway” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Caravelle Hotel on Queen Cross Street, Christiansted.
ST. CROIX — This year’s presentation of Crucian Christmas Festival is still months away, but the stage has already been set for the event expected to set the tone for the entire season. Festival lovers, culture bearers and local entertainers will converge this weekend for an explosion of creativity, with the presentation of “Carnival Meets the Runway 2019.”
The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Caravelle Hotel on Queen Cross Street, Christiansted. Doors open at 6 p.m. Troupes presenting their themes Saturday night will include Savage Festival, Prestige Troupe, Regal Dynasty, Lockhart and Associates, Sanctuary Festival Troupe, TSK Cultural Troupe, D’ People’s Band, Pure Mas Festival Troupe and Prestige Carnival Group.
