ST. CROIX —Twenty-two graduates bade farewell to Good Hope Country Day School, which many had attended from the elementary level, during a Saturday evening commencement ceremony held at the school’s pavilion.
Bedecked in black caps, and gowns with gold stoles, the graduates marched to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” as they slowly made their way to their places on stage. A crowd of about 100 smiled, waved, memorialized the event in photos and videos and blew kisses to the graduates. Each student was allowed four invited guests as part of social distancing measures.
Jed JohnHope, in his first official act as chairman of the Board of Trustees, addressed the graduates and challenged them to remain resilient as they go through college, and the future ahead.
If nothing else, he told them, remember to be present, remember to network and remember that diversity will help them learn the most in life.
The keynote speaker was Julie Crisler, who retired this year after 44 years at the school. Crisler, however, had a family emergency and could not attend the ceremony, so her speech was read by Theresa Harper. Crisler had a simple message for graduates — be kind.
“In this world of uncertainty remember to be kind. It is vital to treat people in the way that you would want to be treated,” Harper read from the prepared text. “Years later, people don’t always remember conversations or events, but they will always remember how you made them feel.”
Crisler also told them to hold on to their memories — even the sad ones — as they go through life.
In his salutatorian address, Michael Dizon-Bumann said as he looked back at the years behind them, there were no obstacles that they did not overcome — and there were no regrets. He charged his classmates to not get caught up in the antics of social media and other distractions, but to remember to be kind and show love whenever they can.
Dizon-Bumann said the road to graduation was hard as he and his classmates recovered from the 2017 twin hurricanes then faced with the 2020 pandemic, but that he would not trade the experiences for anything. He plans to attend Cornell University to study engineering and continue being active in sports. He has his heart fixed on finding a career that will allow him to travel and see the world.
Class Valedictorian Alexandra Bhola will attend the University of Pennsylvania where she plans to study international relations, but is keeping an open mind as to where her career path may lead. Bhola has consistently ranked at the top of her class and credits working hard, setting goals and remaining focused. In fact, the top student honor at the private school is a family tradition of sorts. Older sister Kelsey, now a sophomore at Harvard University, was valedictorian of the Class of 2020. The sisters also share prom titles with Alexandra Bhola being crowned 2020 Prom Queen. Kelsey Bhola was crowned Junior Prom Princess – although the pandemic prevented her class from holding a senior prom.
On Saturday, Alexandra Bhola thanked the village that supported and pushed her and her classmates as they experienced wins and losses over the last four years.
“Today may be the last that I see some of you who we have grown up with over the years, and it’s important to note that we would not be who we are without each other,” she said.
Bhola also received the faculty award while Malik John received the trustee award — both awarded to outstanding students with exemplary character and achievement.
The list of universities the graduates plan to attend include the University of Tampa, University of the Virgin Islands, Howard University, Xavier University, Dallas College, Fashion Institute of Technology and Quinnipiac University among others.
During Saturday’s ceremony, each presented a long-stemmed rose to their parents as a token of appreciation. They also shared hugs, posed for pictures during their presentations and some could be seen overwhelmed with emotion as they shed silent tears together.