ST. THOMAS — Four days after the Department of Planning and Natural Resources ordered Giant Gas to shutter its pumps for violating the Oil Spill Prevention and Pollution Control Act, the Mandela Circle service station is back in business. DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol conditionally reinstated Giant after the owner, Dockside, submitted sufficient information and started a cleanup process, according to a department press release.
In addition to operating on a lapsed Terminal Facility License, Giant Gas had been found to lack proper secondary containment of fuel storage containers.
Giant will be required to provide a course of action and a certified report showing the removal and remediation of any contaminants on the property.
Recent DPNR inspections found evidence of past oil spills and potential discharges of pollutants that had not been mitigated, as well as administrative violations, according to a Friday press release.
A “minor” amount of oil spilled on the property must be included in the remediation plan of action, the department stated.