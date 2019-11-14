All of Gifft Hill School’s preschool through 12th-grade students spread out across the island on Friday in pursuit of a singular goal: to give back. As part of the school’s annual GHS Gives Back day, students cleaned at the Nazareth Lutheran Church, painted at the St. John School of the Arts, raised money for the St. John Cancer Fund, hunted lionfish, and much more.
“In everything we do, we are very much an independent school with a public mission,” said Head of School Ken Mills. “Our commitment to developing a compassionate community is especially evident during GHS Gives Back Day. It’s one of our signature programs and is an opportunity to say thank you to all of our partners and friends who support our students. As another example of GHS’s commitment to our community, the school provides financial assistance to more than 90% of its students. By doing so, children of St. John and St. Thomas who are willing to work hard and actively participate in their educational journey have access to GHS’s unique educational opportunities.”
