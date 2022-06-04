Gifft Hill School on St. John celebrated six students’ accomplishments at the 19th graduation ceremony Friday, with faculty recalling funny stories and poignant moments through the last few difficult years.
Head of School Ken Mills began the ceremony by acknowledging “that we live in a troubled world — from Ukraine to Buffalo, and Uvalde to Frederiksted, Red Hook, Coral Bay, and Cruz Bay — there exists enormous pain and difficult challenges.”
But “I submit to everyone here today, that there are at least six big reasons to be enthusiastically hopeful, and even optimistic, about the future,” Mills said.
Those six students, Elaisha Roberts, Tashani Williams, Safa Monsanto, RayNesha Noel, Alewdys Peguero, and Eion Roberts, have formed a class that “perhaps more than any other that has graduated from GHS, has been tested by life,” Mills said. “Yet you’ve been courageous and demonstrated a positive spirit even when you’ve had to accept changes that have been foist upon you. You animated GHS with your good cheer, your inquisitive minds, and your kind hearts. For that, I am truly grateful. And I know my colleagues are, as well.”
Associate Head of School Liz Kinsella, introduced valedictorian Tashani Williams, and salutatorian Eion Roberts.
“These two young people before you are shining examples of what it means to be community oriented and self-aware. They are valued members of the school community because they are confident in leading and in taking direction,” Kinsella said. “They are committed to service, whether by being helpful to an underclassman or by volunteering in the community. And through thousands of decisions, both big and small, Tashani and Eion have grown into role models for us all.”
Williams, who will be attending St. Olaf College in Minnesota and majoring in medicine, recounted the many challenges she and her classmates faced together.
“We’ve been through two hurricanes, COVID, different jobs, and deciding our future plans all while attending clubs, playing sports, planning events, and completing schoolwork. Sometimes we woke up wondering, ‘Are all these headaches worth it?’ I’m here to tell my classmates and those who will be graduating in the coming years that all the obstacles and headaches are worth it,” Williams said. “Not only would you have proven to your family that you are capable, but you’ve proven it to yourself.”
Williams, 17, said in an interview with The Daily News that her favorite subject has been English, and “my most notable achievement would be a 2022 Student Role Model Honoree.”
Balancing difficult coursework and extracurriculars was tough, but “one of my teachers, Ms. Francine Francis, she told me to always believe in myself and that it is OK to step away and take time for my mental health if I need to,” she said.
In 10 years, “I plan on being a doctor and traveling the world. I would like to visit Europe. I’ve been learning French so I am very interested in France and different parts of Europe and just helping the people there and people in other countries as well,” Williams added.
Roberts, 18, played the drum set and percussion in the band and was a member of National Honor Society, and said his favorite subject was the EARTH Program, “Education and Resilience Through Horticulture,” where students have an opportunity to work in the school’s garden.
He will be attending the University of North Dakota’s aviation program and has already been learning to fly planes.
“In 10 years’ time, I see myself being a successful pilot,” Roberts said.