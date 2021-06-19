Small but undoubtedly accomplished, the eight graduates of the Gifft Hill Class of 2021 celebrated the closing of their high school years and the beginning of a bright future during what was a very personal ceremony Friday on Trayser Field at the school’s Upper Campus on St. John.
Held outdoors, the ceremony was abbreviated due to COVID-19 precautions. Each graduate was allowed eight guests.
There was no keynote speaker. Instead, as is traditional at Gifft Hill School, each of the eight graduates, before accepting their diploma, was lauded in a personal introduction by a member of the faculty for their strengths and accomplishments throughout their years at the school.
Enduring two hurricanes and a pandemic, Head of School Kevin Mills told the graduates in his remarks that “nothing in your high school career can be considered a normal experience. Yet you stayed together, you supported each other, you supported the school and you helped St. John to become a more resilient and compassionate community. You are now ready to become the next generation of global and island leaders.”
Mills announced that together, the class has earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships and was accepted to 22 different schools.
Salutatorian Sierra Matthias came to Gifft Hill School in the sixth grade. She is an accomplished athlete who regularly competes in 8 Tuff Miles and the Beach-to-Beach Power Swim and earned the title of MVP of Gifft Hill School’s cross-country team. She’s also known for her love of working in the kitchen, which she says she discovered during culinary arts class at Gifft Hill. She plans to pursue this passion in applied food studies at New York’s Culinary Institute of America this fall.
Time spent learning online was quite an adjustment for Matthias and her classmates.
“It was sporadic, harder to grasp the concept of what you are learning and it’s not as interactive,” she said before the ceremony. “It was a tough year, but despite all the challenges, we got through it and we are grateful for that.”
The Class of 2021 members plan to pursue a wide range of careers, from accounting and finance to joining family businesses.
“With this amazing foundation, we are ready for the next exciting chapters of our lives,” said Matthias in her speech.
Valedictorian Amelia Ray is a Gifft Hill School “lifer,” having spent her entire educational career at the school. She is the president of Gifft Hill’s National Honors Society chapter, senior class representative for Student Council and is actively involved in the school’s theater and fine arts programs.
Ray has been accepted to Wheaton College in Massachusetts, where she plans to major in psychology with a minor in pre-law or international relations. She hopes to one day become a judge, lawyer or psychiatrist.
In her speech, Ray said she has seen a lot of changes over her time at the school, but “one thing has not changed. Many of the teachers are incredibly dedicated to their students and invest a lot of time and energy to make sure we succeed. For the rest of my life, I know my 15 years at Gifft Hill will continue to influence who I become.”
Ray acknowledged the hardships the class had to endure during this “exceptionally terrible high school experience.”
“We started high school in the immediate aftermath of two major hurricanes and ended it in a deadly pandemic. While I’ve seen frustration and grief over the events of the last two years from our class, I’ve also seen enormous strength and resilience. I urge you all to remember what we have survived and overcome, and to carry that knowledge with you into the future,” she said.
The event was live-streamed and can be viewed at http://live.ghschool.us.