ST. JOHN — Gifft Hill School kicked off the 2021-2022 school year Monday, welcoming 175 students at its two campuses.
This is the second year since the pandemic began that the private school has offered in-person instruction with stringent safety protocols in place, including requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear masks for the duration of the school day. Faculty and staff are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The school’s enrollment is up 24 percent from last year, nearly matching the highest enrollment the school has ever experienced.
“It’s no surprise our enrollment continues to grow as more families learn about GHS and our unique and highly effective curriculum,” said Gifft Hill Head of School Ken Mills.
“Over the summer, we looked closely at how our students perform in the classroom compared to peers across the United States. The results are impressive.” Sixty-five percent of Gifft Hill School students in grades three through 12 performed as well or better in math than their peers. And more than half of Gifft Hill students make more than one year’s gain in math over the course of one year. Seventy percent of Gifft Hill students in grades 3 through 12 performed better in reading than their same age and grade peers.
New at Gifft Hill School this year is the addition of a two-year-old class, rounding out the school’s Early Learning Center, which also provides pre-school and pre-K instruction.
The school has also increased its class offerings on the subject of Virgin Islands culture and history, and will introduce a robotics program to middle and high schoolers this year.
“The energy and smiling eyes all around campus are warming my heart,” said Gifft Hill school Associate Head of School Liz Kinsella. “It is so good to have the children back.”
Though Mills said the pandemic will continue to present challenges for the school, the school’s safety protocols have proven to be sound, as there was no known spread of the coronavirus within the school population last year.
“We are optimistic about another productive year in the classroom and will work toward safely reintroducing co-curricular programming including athletics, student performances, and events that mark milestone achievements during the school year,” said Mills.