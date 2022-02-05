Gifft Hill School will host its annual Caribbean fête-style live auction and celebration at the school’s Trayser Field next month.
The event, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m., March 5, will include St. John Festival-style food and drinks from local vendors, a live auction, Wall of Wine, and Golden Ticket drawings, according to a released statement.
Arriving guests will be welcomed by the Love City Pan Dragons and festivities will be topped off with a performance by St. John’s own Cool Session Brass band.
“We’re thrilled to feature home-grown talent, including our food vendors and talented local musicians, at our most important annual fundraiser,” said Gifft Hill School Head of School Ken Mills. “Not only will the evening prove to be fun and festive with a spirited live auction, but the event will also help us continue to offer financial assistance to the majority of our student body.”
About 70% of Gifft Hill students receive some form of financial aid, Mills said.
The vaccination-only, in-person event will be limited to 100 attendees and will follow all V.I. Health Department requirements. With limited attendance, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and the ticket sales period will close Feb. 18 to allow for Health Department review.
Those unable to attend in person can support the school by tuning in to the auction virtually using the Handbid app, or by donating goods or services for the auction.
To volunteer or donate, email auction@giffthillschool.org. For more information about the event, visit https://www.giffthillschool.org/36th-annual-auction.